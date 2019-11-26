Basware Solutions Now Live on SAP App Center

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware today announced that its e-Invoicing, e-Procurement and AP automation solutions are now available on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. These solutions integrate with SAP S/4HANA®, providing businesses globally with best-in-class options.

"Basware is committed to offering our solutions for use with market-leading ERP software from vendors including SAP, which is why we are pleased to expand our relationship by making them available in the SAP App Center," said Paul Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer, Basware.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

Basware is an OEM partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® Build program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge Build program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global OEM contract.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

