Basware Makes Waves as a Leader in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation

New analyst report recognizes Basware capabilities with the highest scores possible in the Exception Handling, Fraud and Risk Management, and Tax Compliance and Operations criteria.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, a global leader in AP automation and invoice processing, has been recognized as 'a Leader' in The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation, Q3 2024.

CFOs, business leaders and AP (accounts payable) professionals have long sought automated invoice processes. But only recently, with the advent of AI, has there been a significant shift in the space. Companies must offer superior AI capabilities, greater automation, and more comprehensive insights into financial and cash data to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

According to the Forrester report, Basware was named as a leader in its 31-criterion evaluation. The company received the highest scores possible across 16 criteria, including Exception Handling, Fraud and Risk Management, and Tax Compliance and Operations.

The Forrester Wave™ report states:

"Basware heads the pack with a laser focus on automating the last mile of AP processes. As the largest specialist provider of APIA [Accounts Payable Invoice Automation] software, Basware has established itself as an APIA powerhouse with customer obsession, practical innovation, and solid execution. Its pragmatic product roadmap addresses critical client pain points related to compliance and fraud management."

AP teams have been battling against external forces in recent years, such as macro-economic headwinds, the supply chain crunch, labor market shortages and expanding regulations, putting the squeeze on resources. To alleviate pressures, AP professionals need access to cost and time effective technologies that can manage increasingly complex business operations, support customers and always remain compliant with global regulations.

Nish Makwana, Finance Manager at Specsavers (customer of Basware), commented:

"Being recognized as a leader in the Forrester report confirms the outstanding performance we've experienced as a customer of Basware's AP automation and Statement Matching solutions."

In recent months, Basware has furthered its commitment to innovation and delivering value to customers and the industry by:

Partnering with Deloitte to remove manual invoice processing and accelerate finance transformation

Acquiring UK-based AP Matching to boost statement reconciliation

Launching AP Protect to help protect organizations from the threat of invoice errors and fraud using AI

Jason Kurtz, CEO at Basware, commented:

"AP teams are tasked with managing thousands of invoices and payments every week, often putting a strain on resources and pushing them to balance speed with compliance. The answer to this challenge? Unified end-to-end APIA solutions. The industry has been calling for enhanced automated solutions to support AP departments, and we're helping our customers save time and money, while remaining compliant with ever-changing global regulations. We believe that being named a leader sets us apart from our competitors. But we're just getting started, and the best is yet to come."

In 2023, Basware experienced one of its most successful financial years in its almost 40-year history. It expanded its market presence and added over 300 customers to its global portfolio of over 1000+ AP customers. During that period, Basware handled over 200 million invoices and $900 billion in invoice spend through its platform.

About Basware

Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency – in a matter of months – while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at thousands of companies rely on Basware to handle over 220 million invoices per year. Basware. Now it all just happens.™

