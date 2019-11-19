Basware Enhances Marketplace Capabilities to Streamline Operational Sourcing of Transactions with Variable Pricing

New Framework Agreement Functionality Allows for Multi-Supplier Bidding

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked procure-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing, is enriching its Marketplace procurement technology with the introduction of a framework agreement functionality. A framework agreement enables business users to initiate a mini competition for catalogue items between a pre-defined set of registered and contracted suppliers so that they may obtain the most favorable pricing and terms.

With the introduction of a framework agreement, Basware's customers have access to more comprehensive operational sourcing options in Marketplace. A framework agreement is a contract with multiple suppliers who have been pre-approved by the buying organization to supply goods or services. The framework may, optionally, be split into multiple lots that are more specific to the products supplied.

"We have seen that customers usually have a strong process for strategic sourcing, but there are gaps when it comes to operational sourcing and a framework agreement is a way to address those gaps," says Sami Peltonen, Vice President of P2P Solutions, Basware. "Let's take software development as an example. An organization might have two or three different suppliers that have already been contracted by the procurement department for this purpose. And each time there is a specific project, the business can leverage the framework agreement functionality to reach out to the different suppliers, provide the scope of the project and request the suppliers to submit their proposals. Then, the business user can select a supplier based on their specifications – for example price or turnaround time. The professional procurement teams don't even have to get involved in the entire process. All they need to do is set it up the agreement, allowing them to focus on more strategic areas."

The new framework agreement capability is just one of the many options provided within the Marketplace solution to streamline catalogue and non-catalogue purchasing. Basware also offers "price on request," for business users to request a quote from one contracted supplier and "quick quote," for professional buyers to reach out to multiple suppliers – contracted or new.

The benefit of the Basware procurement solution is that it aids user adoption by making it easy for users to procure goods and services, which in turn reduces maverick spend and increases spend under control for organizations.

To learn more about framework agreements, visit our blog.

CONTACT:

Jeanne Bernish media@Basware.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Basware