Basketball Icon Goran Dragić to Bid Farewell in the Biggest Celebrity-Packed Charity Event in Europe: "I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon"

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming farewell event for Slovenian basketball legend Goran Dragić, titled "I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon," is set for August 23-24, 2024, in Stožice, Ljubljana. This highly anticipated celebration will include a business talk, a charity gala and a charity game featuring an all-star lineup of basketball icons, including Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and other renowned names.

Goran Dragić's highly anticipated farewell event, "I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon", is just around the corner, featuring a remarkable lineup of stars. The celebration kicks off with a business talk and a charity dinner in Ljubljana on Friday, August 23, followed by a basketball spectacle on Saturday, August 24. This extraordinary event, with the Slovenian Tourist Board as the main partner, promises to be a memorable tribute to Dragić's impressive career.

This one-of-a-kind charitable match, which also marks Goran Dragić's final appearance as a professional player, stands as a historic event for Slovenia and marks the biggest NBA-affiliated event ever to unfold in Europe. As Dragić himself puts it: "A remarkable career deserves a grand finale, where charity takes centre stage rather than being an afterthought but the central theme."

This event not only honours Dragić's impressive contributions to the sport but also underscores the role of giving back to the community. By placing charity at the heart of the celebration, the match aims to make a lasting impact, highlighting the fusion of athletic achievement and social responsibility.

Dragić, who has left an indelible mark on prestigious NBA courts in the USA, has been a key figure in enhancing Slovenia's visibility as a country of top athletes and basketball talents. As national partners, the STB and SPIRIT Slovenia will use this occasion to prominently showcase the "I Feel Slovenia" brand, highlighting Slovenia as a boutique green destination for tourism, sports and business.

The event will feature some of the biggest names in basketball, including Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Nikola Vučević, Bogdan Bogdanović, Leandro Barbosa, Aleksandar Đorđević, Igor Kokoškov, Alvin Gentry, Božo Maljković, Jure Zdovc and Aleksandar Đikić. NBA players Vlatko Čančar and Boban Marjanović will also join the lineup.

