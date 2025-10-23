Basis Global opens Manchester office following record-breaking year

Five immediate hires mark next step in UK expansion

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis Global, the award-winning insight consultancy helping brands turn intelligence into commercial advantage, has opened a new office in Manchester. The move follows the firm's strongest year on record, with revenue up 27 percent to £37.7 million and gross profit rising 37 percent.

The new office expands Basis Global's UK footprint, giving the company access to a wider pool of talent and strengthening its ability to deliver integrated insight and strategy for global brands.

Growth fueled by talent

"We're growing fast but always with purpose," said Rune Mortensen, CEO at Basis Global. "Our success starts with exceptional people who raise the bar for our clients every day. Manchester gives us access to brilliant talent that shares our drive to deliver sharper thinking and real commercial impact."

"Manchester has a spirit all its own. It's open, creative, and full of drive," said Charlotte Smith, Managing Partner at Basis Global. "We've brought together a team that really reflects that. They're sharp, collaborative, and genuinely excited to make their mark."

The new office will be led by John Portsmouth, Director of Consumer at Basis Global. "There's a confidence in Manchester that's hard to fake," Portsmouth said. "The city is full of buzz and ambition. Our people are curious, ambitious, and committed to redefining best-in-class insight. That's the kind of culture we're building."

Scaling with clients in mind

The Manchester team will work across Basis Global's full client portfolio, including consumer, B2B, financial services, and technology. Their remit covers both brand tracking and project-based research for new and existing clients.

"We now have two UK offices we can recruit into, which gives us greater flexibility and access to talent across the country," Mortensen said. "That ultimately means more agility and even stronger service for our clients."

With offices in London and Manchester, plus teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, the firm partnered with 45 new clients in FY24/25 and grew its global team to 140 people, an 11 percent increase year on year. The Manchester expansion comes as the UK consulting sector faces its most cautious hiring environment in a decade, with vacancies falling for 37 consecutive months and one in four employers planning redundancies in early 2025.

About Basis Global

Basis Global is an insight consultancy that helps brands turn intelligence into commercial advantage. With offices across the UK and US, the firm specializes in brand tracking, segmentation, innovation, pricing, and foresight. Basis Global won five MRS Awards in 2025, more than any other insight consultancy, and was named Quirk's 2024 Marketing Research Supplier of the Year.

