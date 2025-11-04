Basile Bonnier joins Wiremind as Chief Customer Success Officer

PARIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiremind , a leader in advanced inventory, distribution, and optimization solutions, announced today the appointment of Basile Bonnier as Chief Customer Success Officer.

Basile will lead the Customer Success organization, which unites the functions of customer success and professional services for all of Wiremind's Passenger solutions - CAYZN, CAYZN Tracking, and PAXONE.

"Wiremind was founded in response to a direct customer need. That same focus on solving our customers' real challenges continues to guide how we develop solutions and nurture relationships." says Colin Girault-Matz, Wiremind's CEO and co-founder. "Basile's extensive industry knowledge, combined with his experience in digital transformation and creating customer value, will help us elevate product expertise, accelerate our technologies' implementation within customers' infrastructure, and strengthen long-term customer relationships."

With over 20 years of experience within the rail industry, Basile has helped major mobility players accelerate digital adoption and deliver lasting customer value. He held leadership roles across SNCF and its subsidiaries and business units, including OUIGO, SNCF Connect & Tech, TGV Intercités, and ITNOVEM, spanning customer experience, marketing, and digital transformation. Most recently, he served as Director at Sopra Steria Next, advising transport leaders on large-scale digital and business transformation.

"Wiremind's deep commitment to innovation and customer impact creates a unique foundation for long-term customer success," Basile shares about his new role. "My mission is to strengthen our connection with customers, ensuring every solution we deliver not only meets their needs but actually anticipates them. Together, we'll build a Customer Success organization that scales with ambition, drives measurable value, and helps our clients transform the way the world moves."

By aligning Customer Success with innovation, analytics, and business impact, Basile will help Wiremind scale its enterprise relationships and shape the future of customer partnership in the transport and mobility ecosystem.

About Wiremind

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, Wiremind offers advanced inventory, distribution, and optimization solutions for the passenger transportation, air cargo, and sports & events industries. By combining artificial and human intelligence, Wiremind's innovative tools empower clients to streamline operations, enhance forecasting, and drive measurable commercial performance. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, Wiremind delivers data-driven insights and user-centric solutions that create tangible value across sectors, from managing air cargo capacity to optimizing ticket sales and forecasting passenger demand.

