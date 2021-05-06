Barry Sternlicht's Award-Winning Treehouse Brand To Open Second Location In The UK In Manchester In 2023

MANCHESTER, England, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts announced that it will open its award-winning Treehouse Hotel in Manchester, the brand's second UK location, in 2023. Treehouse Hotel Manchester, owned by a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, is being developed in partnership with Property Alliance Group and will mark the first phase of a £200m redevelopment of the former Renaissance Hotel on Deansgate.

Treehouse Hotels celebrates the joy of youth, of freedom, of fun, of dreams, and friends, real and imaginary. In a Treehouse you leave the everyday and enter a world of your own imagination. The wondrous, childhood feeling of climbing into a treehouse and making up your own rules. Designed to appeal to the youthful spirit in all of us, Treehouse Hotel Manchester will be fun, fresh, and fabulous -- inspired by life's joys. The hotel is being designed in collaboration with UK-based 93ft to restore the building, incorporating an organic aesthetic to create a comfortable oasis and playful rooms encouraging its guests to relax and enjoy.

"I'm really excited to launch our second Treehouse Hotel in the UK. Manchester is as much a destination for travelers as a gathering place for its energetic local community. Our Treehouse will introduce a new execution of fun and witty, and provide an imaginative hospitality experience. As a sustainable brand, we will reuse and repurpose the existing building. We are thrilled to set roots in the city of Manchester," said Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.

Sustainability

True to the mission of its sister brand 1 Hotels, Treehouse Hotels is rooted in sustainability. Treehouse Hotel Manchester will bring new life to the building, incorporating energy and carbon savings along with extensive use of reclaimed and recycled materials in the construction of the building and furniture. The hotel will promote biophilia through the introduction of roof gardens, living green walls and a kitchen garden harvesting rainwater, with honey produced by the hotel's own rooftop apiary. The building façade will also feature local artists' murals as an homage to the city and community.

The City of Manchester

Located in the lively city centre, close to Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and the Manchester Arena, the hotel will bring fun adventure, escapism and contemporary design to guests and the local community alike.

The Details

Guests will enter the 216-room hotel beneath a treehouse canopy and be drawn down a path with an abundance of dappled light and the natural scent of pitch pine, reminiscent of entering a secret forest. Thoughtful design details allow travelers to share ideas, stories, and connect with the local community including hopscotch carpets; stepping-stones in lift lobbies; custom-designed space hoppers in the hotel gym, and an invitation for visitors to carve their stories into a central living wooden art piece that will grow over time.

Dining & Stargazing

Treehouse Hotel Manchester will introduce a number of unique new dining experiences to the area, including a top floor restaurant and bar with uninterrupted views of the city, and a crowning rooftop venue.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach, Manhattan, Brooklyn, West Hollywood and Haitang Bay with projects under development in San Francisco, Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Toronto and Melbourne. SH Hotels & Resorts also operates Treehouse Hotel, a sister to the 1 Hotels brand, and Baccarat Hotels Resorts, a luxury brand that debuted its flagship property in March 2015 in New York, with projects under development in Doha and Bordeaux. SH Hotels & Resorts properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and forward-thinking hotel brands in the world—a brand, a cause, and a platform for change.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $55 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $75 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $63 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 29 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

About Property Alliance Group

Property Alliance Group is a leading Manchester-based property development and investment company working across the hotel, residential, commercial and industrial sectors. With a strong track record, Alliance has recently celebrated 30 years in business and has an extensive portfolio including AXIS - an iconic, award-winning residential building completed in 2020. Alliance currently holds the award for 'Residential developer of the year' presented at the North West Business Insider awards 2020. Alliance's latest Manchester schemes have a total gross development value (GDV) of just under £400m and include 'Oxygen' a residential development near Piccadilly, and new build hotels at No 3, St Peter's Square, and 55 Portland Street, which will complete towards the end of 2021. Alliance has also expanded into other regions with assets now in Leeds, Chester, Nottingham and Birmingham. Further companies that sit within the group include Alliance Investments (residential property sales), Alliance City Living (residential lettings and management), Specwall (advanced wall systems), and The Intelligent Building Group (a new prop tech business established to deliver solutions which help to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors as well as wider net zero targets through technology and the Internet of Things). Alliance is a partner of the We love Mcr Charity and proud supporter of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Ronald McDonald House Charities Manchester. It also sponsored the landmark statue of Manchester icon Emmeline Pankhurst which was unveiled in December 2018 in St Peter's Square to mark the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in Britain.

About 93ft

93ft is an independent award-winning design studio of creatives and makers based in Sheffield, UK that specializes in interior design and architecture, and brand & digital development. Additionally, 93ft has an in-house maker workshop that specialises in the reuse and repurposing of materials, objects, and furniture.

