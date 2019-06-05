Barry Sternlicht Announces Treehouse Hotels, A New Kind Of Wonder-Full

Treehouse Hotels, the latest iconic brand from Starwood Capital Group

Treehouse London to open 4th Quarter of 2019

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel visionary Barry Sternlicht, original founder of W Hotels, and Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm, has once again worked his magic to re-invent the hotel experience.

Sternlicht has already received an abundance of accolades for his nature-inspired 1 Hotel and Baccarat hotel brands, each prominently featured in Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards. 1 Hotel South Beach, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 1 Hotel Central Park and Baccarat New York are all rated among the top 10 hotels in Miami and NYC, respectively, in the short time since their debut.

Today, Sternlicht has announced his newest brand venture, Treehouse Hotels, which he describes as "the little brother of the 1." Treehouse is less serious, more torn jeans and t-shirts and infinitely accessible. Sunny, homey, witty and fun.

A subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group will manage the hotels for the new brand on behalf of Starwood Capital Group.

Treehouse Hotels are about freedom. The wondrous feeling we each had as kids climbing into a treehouse and making our own "clubhouse" rules. It's about friendship, community and shared secrets. Inspiring, boho and nostalgic, you'll find surprisingly intimate spaces, simple toys, books, nooks, games…and a bit of magic.

Like all hotels in Sternlicht's portfolio, Treehouse will embrace sustainable protocols. "It's all about getting back in touch with ourselves, with each other and remembering all the simple things that used to make us smile, giggle and embrace."

Treehouse London will be the first of the brand's portfolio to open in late 2019, with additional locations in the U.S. and beyond. "It's really exciting to showcase our first property in one of the great travel markets in the world, London. I believe this Treehouse, with its truly sensational rooftop lounge and bar, will fill a void in the London marketplace which is missing a hotel that revels in the fun of it all and doesn't take itself too seriously," said Sternlicht. Located directly across the street from the BBC Headquarters, Treehouse London will feature 95 guest rooms, including 15 suites, a penthouse restaurant, and the spectacular rooftop bar boasting 360-degree skyline views. The restaurant and bar will be operated by The Madera Group, an L.A.-based international hospitality group that owns and operates venues in Southern California and Arizona, including Tocaya Organica and Toca Madera.

"Partnering with industry pioneer Barry Sternlicht is an honor for us and aligns exceptionally well with our mindset of innovation and striving to raise the experience of our guests to new heights. Our landmark location on Regent Street will provide the perfect stage to spearhead a new type of hotel experience and we look forward to delivering the global showcase of the first Treehouse hotel in the world with our new partners Starwood Capital Group and SH Hotels & Resorts," said Aneil Handa, Director at Cairn Group.

Treehouse London will be open to all guests, from business and weekend travelers to locals seeking refuge from the busy streets of London. Located at 14-15 Langham Place, Marylebone, London W1B 2QS, UK, Treehouse London is scheduled to open in Late 2019.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 13 offices in five countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 27 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan; and Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Doha and Bordeaux. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

About Cairn Group

Cairn Group is a leading owner and operator of 33 hotels, 30 restaurants and bars, and 9 nursing homes across the UK, and has a growing presence in the hospitality and property sector. Alongside the development of unique brands, independent hotels and landmark projects, the group works in partnership with international brands such as Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Accor. A standout project in its portfolio is Stoke Place Hotel, a 27-acre luxury country house hotel located in Buckinghamshire. Cairn group's DNA is centered on innovation and growth, continually investing in both its workforce of 3000 people and in its future with a development pipeline of 5 hotels.

About The Madera Group

Based in West Hollywood and comprised of a team of creators, innovators and developers, The Madera Group is dedicated to the evolution of hospitality. Currently, The Madera Group develops, owns and operates a collection of leading restaurant venues through Southern California and Arizona, including Tocaya Organica and Toca Madera.

