Barrier Systems Market worth $25.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Barrier Systems Market by Material (Concrete, Wood, Metal, Plastics), Application (Roadways, Railways, Commercial, Residential), Type (Bollards, Fences, Crash Barriers Systems, Crash Barrier Devices, Drop Arms), Function, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is estimated to be USD 21.1 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

By Material, metal accounted for the largest share in 2022

Metal safety barriers are known for their reliability and durability. They can be easily repaired, in case of damage due to collision, thus increasing their life. The most commonly used metals for safety barriers include steel, iron, and aluminum. Steel is mainly used in the manufacturing of bollards and guardrails. Iron is the most widely used metal in safety barrier systems. Gates, fences, roadway crash barriers, bollards, and drop arms are all made of iron. The demand for metal safety barrier systems is driven by the ongoing need for new construction, urbanization, infrastructure development, and renovation projects.

By Function, Passive barrier accounted for the largest share in 2022

Passive barrier systems do not have movable parts. The main function of these barriers is to alert those around barriers and provide information about when movement is safe. The effectiveness of passive barriers relies on their ability to absorb energy and transmit the same to the foundation. Some of the most commonly used passive barriers are fences, concrete walls, and bollards. Fences can sometimes prove ineffective against speeding vehicles. In such cases, concrete walls can be used.

By Application, Roadways accounted for the largest share in 2022

Roadways are the largest application of barrier systems. Various types of barriers such as bollards, guardrails, and beam barriers are used on roadways. On roadways, barrier systems are installed in order to absorb energy from the striking vehicle and redirect it along the line of the barrier, so that it does not turn over and re-enter the stream of moving traffic. Manufacturers are coming up with innovative roadway safety barrier systems such as end terminals and crash cushions, which minimize the seriousness of the impact and the resulting injuries. However, growing concern towards safety, stringent traffic regulations, and government initiatives are the possible factors that help to support the growth of the barrier systems market in the forecast period.

By Type, Crash barrier systems accounted for the largest share in 2022.

Crash barriers are protection systems on roadways that safeguard vehicles as well as construction workers from roadside hazards. Crash barrier systems have been mandated in almost all parts of the world in order to avoid road crash injuries and fatal accidents. The major applications of crash barrier systems are roadside barriers, median barriers, bridge barriers, and work zone barriers. Growth in the construction, as well as automotive industries across the world, has played a major role in providing the necessary momentum to the crash barrier systems market, which ultimately helps in supporting the growth of barrier systems in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share as well as the fastest-growing market for the barrier systems market in 2022

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in 2022, in this market. This is attributed to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, including the construction of bridges, tunnels, roadways, highways, etc. This drives the demand for barrier systems across several application segments such as roadways, and railways. The Asia Pacific region witnessed an increasing number of vehicle ownership which also led to the demand for barrier systems.

The barrier systems chemicals market comprises major players such Tata Steel Limited (India), Bekaert (Belgium), Valtir, LLC. (U.S.), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Valmont Industries Inc. (U.S.), Hill & Smith Plc (US), Nucor Steel Marion, Inc. (US), Ameristar Perimeter Security (US), A-Safe (UK), Delta Scientific Corporation (US). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the barrier systems market.

