Barings Supports ICG in Buyout of BIMM

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, announced today that it has served as the sole lender on a senior secured facility to support Intermediate Capital Group's (ICG) investment backing the management team of the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM), the leading provider of creative arts education in the UK with campuses in eight cities across three countries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"BIMM caters to more than 7,500 students, providing them with high quality education and practical skills to enable them to pursue successful careers within the broad modern music industry. We are delighted to support BIMM in this new chapter of its growth," said Joseph Buckley, Director in Barings' European Private Finance group. "We remain focused on investing in the highest quality businesses backed by top-tier financial sponsors. ICG's acquisition of BIMM certainly represents this."

BIMM provides university-grade education courses in modern music, performing arts, and film making across campuses in the UK, Ireland, and Germany. It has established itself as the market leader through a long-standing commitment to providing the highest quality creative arts education, allowing its students to maximise their career potentials.

About Barings

Barings is a $354+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

Barings Global Private Finance is a 60+ investment team globally, with a 40-year track record of successfully financing middle-market buyouts, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. With product capabilities that range from traditional senior debt to bespoke junior capital securities, and hold sizes of €200 million+, Barings Global Private Finance is focused on providing capital solutions that help our private equity clients complete their deal on time and as expected. Our long-term commitment to the asset class, local origination in each region, consistent team, and broad range of investment capabilities, are designed to provide investors an absolute spread premium to broadly syndicated loans as well as an attractive risk-adjusted return potential.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2020

