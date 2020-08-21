Barings Backs Hg's Acquisition of F24

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firms, today announced that it has served as lead arranger of a senior secured credit facility to support Hg in its acquisition of F24. Headquartered in Germany, F24 is a leading provider of emergency notification, crisis & incident management, and critical communications solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"F24 provides software that is essential to business continuity teams in being prepared and acting promptly in response to critical incidents. A company's ability to effectively respond to crises is more important today than ever, and F24's best-in-class solutions and reputation as Europe's leading provider gives its clients the peace of mind to do so," said Sebastian Lorenz, Director in Barings' European Private Finance group.

"We are delighted to support Hg's investment in F24, further strengthening our two firms' long-term relationship. This marks our second transaction together this year, following Barings' support of Hg's acquisition of smartTrade Technologies in March," added Mark Wilton, Managing Director of Barings' European Private Finance group. "In the current market environment, we remain focused on opportunities to invest in high-quality companies backed by top-tier sponsors, which F24 certainly represents."

F24 is the Pan-European leader for alerting and crisis management solutions, as well as business communications. It has an international customer base of more than 2,500 clients in more than 100 countries. Its innovative SaaS-based solutions are considered best-in-class and help customers to successfully and efficiently manage incidents, emergencies, and critical situations.

About Barings

Barings is a $346+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, we provide innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

*As of June 30, 2020

Barings Global Private Finance is a 60+ investment team globally, with a 40-year track record of successfully financing middle-market buyouts, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. With product capabilities that range from traditional senior debt to bespoke junior capital securities, and hold sizes of €200 million+, Barings is focused on providing capital solutions that help our private equity clients complete their deal on time and as expected. Our long-term commitment to the asset class, local origination in each region, consistent team, and broad range of investment capabilities, are designed to provide investors an absolute spread premium to broadly syndicated loans as well as an attractive risk-adjusted return potential.

About Hg

Hg is a leading investor in software and services, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialisation and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses. Hg has funds under management of over $30 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of more than 35 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realise their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 30 software and technology businesses, comprising over 30,000 employees across the UK, US and Europe. For further details, please visit the Hg website: https://hgcapital.com/.

