Bare Metal Cloud Market worth $36.71 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bare Metal Cloud Market size is projected to reach USD 36.71 billion by 2030 from USD 14.32 billion in 2025, a CAGR of 20.7%.

Browse 239 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 321 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Bare Metal Cloud Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Bare metal cloud has reshaped enterprise computing by integrating advancements such as GPU acceleration, high-speed interconnects, and automated orchestration for performance-intensive workloads. These innovations deliver ultra-low-latency processing, dedicated hardware control, and seamless compatibility with cloud-native ecosystems, fueling adoption across financial services, gaming, and scientific research. By providing direct access to physical servers without virtualization overhead, bare metal cloud ensures predictable performance, enhanced security, and maximum resource utilization for mission-critical applications. This infrastructure empowers enterprises to run complex analytics, AI training, and high-throughput transactions more efficiently, while minimizing reliance on shared, multi-tenant environments.

Public bare metal segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Public bare metal cloud represents a strong opportunity for vendors and solution providers, delivering single-tenant physical servers through a public cloud model that combines bare metal's control and performance with the scalability and automation of public infrastructure. This approach allows enterprises to provide high-performance compute resources quickly, free from virtualization overhead, making it highly attractive for analytics, gaming, and high-frequency trading. For instance, OVHcloud's January 2023 launch of metal instances introduced infrastructure as code automation via OpenStack and Terraform with pay-as-you-go billing, enabling faster deployments and complete hardware control.

Further strengthening its ecosystem, the October 2024 collaboration under the Ubuntu Certified Public Cloud program ensured optimized Ubuntu images for OVHcloud's public bare metal servers, streamlining OS compatibility and reducing operational complexity. For vendors and solution providers, these advancements highlight the potential to design and deliver offerings that merge cloud agility with bare metal's raw power, giving customers predictable performance, automation, and flexible scaling without compromising hardware exclusively. By integrating public bare metal into their service portfolios, providers can address demand for compute-intensive, rapidly deployable infrastructure across global markets, positioning themselves as strategic partners in next-generation workload delivery.

Small & medium-sized enterprises segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

SMEs are expected to drive the fastest growth in the Bare Metal Cloud Market during the forecast period, creating strong opportunities for vendors and solution providers. By leveraging bare metal cloud, SMEs can access enterprise-grade infrastructure without the upfront costs of building and managing physical servers. The pay-as-you-go model allows them to support compute-intensive workloads, host resource-heavy applications, and ensure consistent performance without virtualization complexity. In February 2024, Scaleway launched its "Elastic Metal" servers for SMEs, offering instant provisioning, predictable billing, and hardware-level performance tailored to developers, SaaS providers, and digital agencies with expanding workload demands. This move extended infrastructure flexibility traditionally reserved for large enterprises.

Collaborations are also driving SME adoption. In May 2024, OVHcloud partnered with Zenlayer to deliver low-latency bare metal cloud services across emerging markets, enabling SMEs to expand digital services globally without significant infrastructure investment. The integration of dedicated compute resources with edge network coverage provides SMEs access to high-speed, geographically distributed bare metal nodes. For vendors and solution providers, this trend highlights the chance to deliver cost-effective, developer-centered solutions that integrate scalability, GPU acceleration, and global reach. Bare metal cloud positions SMEs to scale quickly, maintain predictable costs, and deliver high-performance applications that meet evolving customer expectations in competitive digital markets.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead the bare metal cloud market due to the growing demand for dedicated computing infrastructure across research, healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, engineering, and government sectors. Organizations with data-intensive tasks such as analytics, simulations, and rendering prefer bare metal systems for consistent performance, fast response, and complete hardware control. In May 2023, Applied Digital Corporation launched its AI Cloud platform in North Dakota to support advanced workloads such as LLM training and graphics rendering. Its adoption through 2024 highlights the increasing interest in infrastructure designed for high throughput and physical isolation.

North America offers a mature infrastructure environment with strong enterprise demand and public sector cloud modernization programs. In October 2024, Equinix entered a joint venture worth USD 15?billion with Singapore's GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to build more US hyperscale data centers totaling over 1.5 gigawatts of new capacity to support compute-intensive workloads. This move expands Equinix Metal's availability across key North American metros and supports higher-density deployments.

In June 2025, Applied Digital signed two 15-year lease agreements with CoreWeave valued at USD 7 billion, under which they will provide sustained infrastructure services for AI and HPC clients. For vendors and solution providers, this means taking advantage of opportunities in bare metal environments where they must provide optimized infrastructure, automation support, energy-efficient cooling, and customized compliance capabilities to align with North America's high-demand computing ecosystem.

Top Key Companies in Bare Metal Cloud Market:

The major players in the Bare Metal Cloud Market include Oracle (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Huawei Cloud (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), and Vultr (US).

