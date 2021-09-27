Bare Metal Cloud Demand in Telecommunication Industry to Increase at 23% CAGR through 2031

Steered by AI and Machine Learning Integration across Industries, Bare Metal Cloud Demand will Surge at 27% CAGR through 2031

Fact.MR's latest survey provides in-depth analysis on the critical trends and macro-economic indicators affecting growth in the bare metal cloud market. The report offers insights into governing factors along with examines market attractiveness across various segments including application, end use industry, and organization size. The survey also discloses hidden opportunities for the market players to capitalize on during the assessment period 2021-2031

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a newly published report by Fact.MR, the global bare metal cloud market is poised to total US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2021. In response to the surging demand for cost-effective hosted services to achieve efficient performance and increasing application across different industry verticals, the market is anticipated to exhibit a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 25% in 2021.0020

The market registered growth at a CAGR of 24% from 2016 to 2020. Rapidly expanding information technology (IT) & service industry and proliferation of the work from home culture are propelling the demand for bare metal cloud management software solutions. Driven by this, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Since the last decade, rapid shift towards bare metal cloud from traditional hosting services is notices across diverse industries, especially in telecommunication and banking, financial, services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. This can be attributed to the growing need for secure storage facilities and streamlining data operations.

The market also will gain from the rising demand for data security, effective service delivery, and standardized hardware platforms due to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across various industries.

As per Fact.MR, the telecommunication industry is expected to record the highest demand for bare metal cloud solutions. Driven by the increasing adoption of digital operations and surging demand for efficient storage of large data sets, the sales in the segment is estimated to rise at an impressive CAGR of 23% through 2031.

"Growing digitalization and extensive usage of advance technologies such as machine learning, internet of things (IoT), AI, and analytics across diverse industries are expected to facilitate growth in the market over the future course of time," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Bare Metal Cloud Market Analysis

Favored by the increasing demand from IT giants in the U.S., the market in North America is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 26% through 2031.

is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 26% through 2031. Germany is estimated to account for a high share in the Europe market for bare metal cloud, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 31% over the assessment period.

is estimated to account for a high share in the market for bare metal cloud, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 31% over the assessment period. China is expected to emerge as the most remunerative market in East Asia , accounting for more than 40% of regional sales by the end of 2031.

is expected to emerge as the most remunerative market in , accounting for more than 40% of regional sales by the end of 2031. In terms of application, AI & machine learning are projected to lead the market, growing at a CAGR of 29% over the next ten years.

Sales of bare metal cloud in retail & consumer goods industry are anticipated to increase at 20% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Key Drivers

Surging demand for secure storage facilities, faster service delivery, and streamlining data center operations across the telecommunication and the BSFI industry is spurring the sales of bare metal cloud.

Increasing integration of internet-based technologies such as AI and IoT across several enterprises is propelling the demand for bare metal clouds.

Key Restraints

Rising adoption of lightweight hypervisors as an alternative owing to its cost-effectiveness and greater flexibility is hampering the sales of bare metal cloud.

Complex process for restoration of the failed bare metal systems is hindering the adoption across small and medium enterprises.

Competitive Landscape

The top five vendors in the bare metal clouds market is estimated to account for nearly 35% of overall sales in the global market. Leading players are focusing on launching novel products to enhance their product portfolio. Some of the key vendors are aiming at engaging into strategic collaboration, merger, and acquisition of maintain their lead in the landscape. For instance,

In 2017, IBM, a multinational technology corporation headquartered in the U.S. announced launching bare metal servers on its IBM cloud, powered by the next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This processor delivers graphics processing units (GPUs) for high-performance and cognitive computing.

In March 2020 , Equinix Inc., an American multinational company, announced acquiring, a leading bare metal automation platform provider company, Packet to deploy digital infrastructure by using Packet's developer-oriented and innovative bare metal service offering. The acquisition with assist the company to accelerate its organic bare metal solution development.

Some of the leading players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Bigstep

Dell Equinix

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Internap Corporation

Joyent

LightEdge

Limestone Networks

Lumen

Media Temple

Microsoft

Oracle

OVHcloud

phoenixNAP

Rackspace

Scaleway

Zenlayer

More Valuable Insights on Bare Metal Cloud Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global bare metal cloud market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in bare metal cloud market with detailed segmentation:

By Application

AI and Machine Learning



Servers



Render Farms



Building Application



NoSQL and Relational Databases



Custom Virtual Environments



Big Data

By End-use Industry

Telecommunications



BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)



Retail & Consumer Goods



Manufacturing Sector



Pharmaceutical Industry



Others

By Organization Size

SMEs



MSMEs



Large Organizations

Key Questions Covered in the Bare Metal Cloud Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the bare metal cloud market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into bare metal cloud demand outlook for 2021-2031

Bare metal cloud market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Bare metal cloud market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

