Barcode Label Printer Market Expected to Reach $4.3 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The barcode label printer market expansion is driven by factors such as ongoing technological advancements in barcode printing, such as high-speed and high-resolution printing capabilities.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Barcode Label Printer Market By Type, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global barcode label printer market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The barcode label printer market is expected to witness notable growth owing to globalization of supply chains and the broader adoption of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technologies. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, integration of barcode label printers with existing IT systems and software limits the growth of the barcode label printer market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 $4.3 Billion CAGR 5.2 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Technology, End User, and Region Drivers The Rise of E-Commerce Growing Retail and Logistics Sectors Increasing Awareness of Asset Tracking Opportunities The Integration of Barcode Label Printers with The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 Initiatives Restraints Maintenance and Support Costs

The Industrial Printer segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the industrial printer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global barcode label printer industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Industrial barcode label printers dominate revenue in the market due to their robust capabilities and durability, catering to high-volume and demanding industrial applications. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and aerospace rely on industrial printers for efficient and continuous label printing in challenging environments. These printers offer features such as high-speed printing, rugged designs, and support for a variety of label materials.

Thermal Printer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the thermal printer held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global barcode label printer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the thermal printer segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.23% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its widespread adoption. Thermal printers offer cost-effective and efficient printing solutions, making them preferred for various applications, especially in retail, logistics, and manufacturing. Their reliability, speed, and compatibility with barcode labels contribute to their dominant market share.

The Retail segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global barcode label printer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increased demand for efficient inventory management and enhanced customer experiences. Barcode label printers play a crucial role in pricing, inventory tracking, and point-of-sale operations, addressing the growing needs of the expanding retail industry for streamlined processes and accurate data management.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global barcode label printer market revenue owing the technological advances in the logistics and supply chain industry that immediately adopt new solutions which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Key Industry Development:

In February 2023 , Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Sony Network Communications Europe collaborated to build a barcode label printer solution for its global fleet. ONE's cargo transportation experience will be combined with Sony's expertise in the creation and innovation of world-class sensor and networking technologies. ONE hopes to create a smarter, more efficient shipping experience for themselves and their clients by leveraging Sony's expertise in developing novel sensor and networking technologies.

Leading Market Players:

SATO Holdings Corp.

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Canon Inc.

TSC Auto Id Technology Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Brady Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global barcode label printer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, acquisition, investment, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Barcode Label Printer Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Industrial Printers

Desktop Printers

Mobile Printers

Others

By Technology:

Dot Matrix Printer

Thermal Printer

Laser Printer

Inkjet Printer

By End User:

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , and Rest of Latin America )

( , , and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia , and Rest of Middle East and Africa )

