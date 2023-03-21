Barbecues And Grills Market Forecast: Top Players And Strategies, Lucrative Segments, Leading Geographical Regions - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2023, the global barbecues and grills market size will grow from $22 billion in 2022 to $26.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20%. The global barbecues and grills market size is then expected to grow to $51.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of nearly 18%. Going forward, rising government support and an increase in cooking activities will drive barbecues and grills market growth.

The barbecues and grills market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players. Weber-Stephen Products was the largest competitor with 5.5% share of the barbecues and grills market, followed by The Middleby Corporation LLC., Traeger, Napoleon, NexGrill, Spectrum Brands Inc., Newell Brand Inc., The Coleman Company Inc., De'Longhi S.p.A. and Char-Broil LLC.

Companies operating in the barbecues and grills market are focusing on product launches and developing new products to strengthen their position in the barbecues and grills market. For instance, in 2021, BBQGuys, a US-based leading e-commerce retailer for grilling and outdoor living products, launched a new line of "VictoryTM" grills. The VictoryTM Gas Grill and The VictoryTM Pellet Grill, products of more than 20 years of industry experience and customer service, are the first two exceptional grills in the VictoryTM range. The BBQGuys were able to pinpoint the elements that customers enjoy and enhance the ones they complain about across the board thanks to their extensive experience.

In addition, companies in the barbecues and grills market are focusing on developing innovative electric grills, a key barbecues and grills market trend. For example, in 2021, Kenyon International Inc., a specialty electric grill and cooktop manufacturer, launched its newest product, the G2 Grill. The G2 Grill has a potent 1800-watt heating element that quickly and reliably warms up the 210 square-inch grills, grilling even the thickest steaks and chicken breasts without hot spots. The grill also has a non-stick grate, which reduces the need for additional oil and makes for healthier meals; it is also an item that is simple to clean.

The Business Research Company suggests barbecues and grills market players to adopt strategies such as expanding presence across the world through strategic collaborations, providing innovative indoor and outdoor kitchen products through strategic acquisitions, expanding business operations through capacity addition and strengthening barbecues and grill business.

According to the barbecues and grills market analysis, North America was the largest region in the barbecues and grills market, accounting for 32.1% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, companies should also focus on the fastest-growing regions, Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

