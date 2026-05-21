BaoTi Group: A Factory Born in the Mountains That Has Set Over 110 Industry Standards

BAOJI, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, BaoTi Group Co., Ltd. (BaoTi) will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its construction and commissioning.

Born as a "Third Front" plant deep in the Qinling Mountains of Shaanxi Province, China, BaoTi Group has evolved over 60 years into a global industry leader, ranking first in the world in titanium production volume and among the top three in overall comprehensive strength.

BaoTi Group

According to statistics, BaoTi Group has supplied critical titanium materials to more than 8,000 national projects in China, including the Shenzhou spacecraft, the C919 passenger aircraft, and the Fendouzhe 10,000-meter manned submersible. The company has achieved breakthroughs in key technologies, including full-ocean-depth titanium alloy manned pressure hulls, and established an independent and complete titanium industrial system. BaoTi Group has also led the formulation of 4 international standards for titanium, achieving a breakthrough for China in terms of international titanium standards. In addition, it has led the development of over 110 national and industry standards.

Today, BaoTi Group has built a diversified product ecosystem covering high-end equipment and emerging civilian applications. Its products are exported to more than 50 countries and regions, making BaoTi an important partner to internationally renowned companies such as Airbus, Boeing, Safran, and Rolls-Royce.

From materials to equipment, and from R&D to testing, BaoTi Group, with its solid industrial foundation, has elevated traditional base metals into a benchmark for high-tech, high-efficiency, and high-quality materials.

The establishment of BaoTi Group marked China as the fourth country worldwide with a complete titanium industrial system. BaoTi Group has built the world's largest titanium industrial cluster from sponge titanium production to smelting, processing, deep processing, equipment manufacturing, and the recycling of titanium alloy materials. Driven by BaoTi Group, over 600 titanium and titanium alloy processing & trading enterprises have set up operations in Baoji, Shaanxi, China. The titanium products manufactured here are widely used in sectors such as aerospace, marine engineering, new energy, chemical industry, and healthcare.

Looking to the future, BaoTi Group remains committed to innovation-driven industrial upgrading. With a global vision guiding its development blueprint, the company strives to become a world-class, specialized industry leader with strong competitiveness, distinguished by internationalization in brand, management, services, and product quality.

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