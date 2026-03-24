Banyan Group Enters the United States with Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach

Developed in collaboration with Mast Capital and Curated JCZM Development, the project marks the U.S. debut of Banyan Group's flagship Banyan Tree brand

through its first residential offering in one of the country's fastest-evolving real estate markets.

Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58), an independent, global hospitality company, in collaboration with Mast Capital and Curated JCZM Development, announces the launch of sales for Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach, marking the Group's entry into the United States with the debut of its flagship Banyan Tree brand and its first residential offering in the market.

Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach

Since its first Banyan Tree resort pioneering naturally luxurious and ecologically sensitive hospitality more than three decades ago, the Group's flagship brand is renowned for its award-winning resorts and branded residences in some of the world's most distinctive destinations – sanctuaries crafted for intimacy and infused with nature, nurturing wellbeing, meaningful connections and deep presence for purposeful travellers. Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach brings this same approach to residential living, introducing a private sanctuary for the senses in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach.

"The United States represents an important market for Banyan Group, and American travellers have long been among our most valued guests across our resorts worldwide," said Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Group. "We are pleased to make our debut through Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach. The city's cultural energy, strong sense of place, and growing appreciation for purposeful living align closely with our values, and we look forward to introducing our distinctive approach to branded residential living while contributing thoughtfully to its evolving residential landscape."

A Landmark Collaboration in Global Design

The project brings together a distinguished collective of global visionaries, with architecture by Pritzker Prize-winning Rem Koolhaas' firm OMA, interiors by renowned design studio Yabu Pushelberg, and celebrated landscape architect Enzo Enea, marking the first collaboration of its kind between these four internationally acclaimed icons.

The sculpted residential tower comprises 88 private residences, ranging from one- to four-bedroom layouts, along with a limited collection of penthouses. With every home conceived as a corner residence, the development's architecture intentionally delivers multi-directional exposure from each home, allowing the residences to engage light, air, and views from multiple vantage points. Expansive sightlines unfold across the city skyline and surrounding waterways, while wraparound terraces in every residence extend living spaces outward and reinforce a seamless connection between indoors and out. Direct private elevator entry in most residences further defines an experience marked by a heightened sense of arrival discretion, and privacy.

Architecture & interiors are grounded in natural materials, tactile restraint, and environmental responsibility, with carbon-conscious operations and long-term sustainability principles reflecting Banyan Group's ethos of environmental stewardship while supporting a more considered approach to residential living.

"Introducing the first Banyan Tree branded residences in the United States represents a defining moment for this partnership," said Camilo Miguel, Founder and CEO of Mast Capital. "West Palm Beach is emerging as a global residential destination – one defined by permanence, cultural depth, and long-term vision. This residential project reflects a highly deliberate collaboration with an unprecedented group of visionaries aligned around a singular ambition and shared pursuit of design excellence, enduring quality, and a deeply considered approach to living, developed to resonate for generations and contribute meaningfully to the future of West Palm Beach."

A Private Sanctuary for the Senses in the Heart of West Palm Beach

Set within one of South Florida's most walkable districts, the neighbourhood places CityPlace, Royal Poinciana Plaza, Palm Beach Island, Worth Avenue, and the Intracoastal Waterway within easy reach, offering residents a rare balance between the serenity of a private retreat and the energy of the city, with access to upscale dining, a vibrant cultural scene, shopping, entertainment, and waterfront leisure at its doorstep.

"Banyan Tree Residences represents a pivotal moment for West Palm Beach, pairing an exceptional downtown address with the renowned legacy of the Banyan Tree brand," said Josh Simon, Co-Founder and Partner of Curated JCZM Development. "The brand's expansion into this market underscores the city's emergence on the world stage, offering residents an experience that is both deeply connected to place and unmistakably international in character."

Shared Spaces for Community, Connection, and Wellbeing

The residential amenities extend the Banyan Tree brand experience into everyday living, where wellbeing, privacy, and hospitality shape a lifestyle of quiet restoration and connection. Spanning multiple levels, the expansive amenity offering includes a private porte cochère, a fully serviced resort-style pool, curated social and recreation spaces designed to foster meaningful connection, and many more acting as a direct extension from the home. Complementing these experiences is a comprehensive wellbeing ecosystem dedicated to balance and renewal, anchored by a wellness center and spa featuring deluxe treatment rooms, cryotherapy, a hammam, and tranquil spaces for meditation, creating a daily ritual of restoration and calm.

Through The Sanctuary Club, owners will enjoy preferred access to Banyan Group's global ecosystem of more than 100 hotels and resorts and over 140 spas and galleries across more than 20 countries, with exclusive privileges and bespoke experiences that extend the West Palm Beach lifestyle onto the global stage.

For more information, please visit BanyanTreeResidencesWPB.com.

For high-resolution images, please download here.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans 100 hotels and resorts, over 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 13 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

ABOUT MAST CAPITAL

Established in 2006, Mast Capital is a value-oriented real estate investment company with integrated development and asset management teams. Mast Capital has made successful acquisitions in the residential, hospitality, office, retail and land sectors, and targets opportunistic and value-add investments in existing property, ground-up development, distressed real estate, and note purchases. The firm employs a sophisticated approach to structuring its acquisitions, maximizing value to its investors while providing creativity and flexibility to sellers and other third parties to execute highly complex transactions. Mast Capital is led by a senior management team with over 75 years of combined real estate experience and transactions totaling more than $5 billion. For more information on Mast Capital's portfolio, visit www.mastcapital.com.

ABOUT CURATED JCZM DEVELOPMENT

Curated JCZM is a premier South Florida real estate firm specializing in elevated residential and mixed-use environments. A strategic partnership between Josh Simon (Curated Development) and Josh Smith (JCZM Family Investments), the firm brings a distinguished track record of design excellence and meticulous execution to the regional market. The partnership leverages Mr. Simon's 20-year legacy as a foundational Palm Beach County developer alongside Mr. Smith's background as a sophisticated entrepreneur and former principal of one of South Florida largest multi-disciplinary medical enterprises. This synergy allows Curated JCZM to merge institutional-grade investment strategies with a design-forward approach. By prioritizing architectural integrity and superior market positioning, the firm creates high-value assets that elevate the South Florida landscape.

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