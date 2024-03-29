CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that solidifies its status as a trailblazer in the financial trading arena, Banxso is thrilled to unveil the 'Tour de Banxso', an online trading competition that marries the thrill of the trade with the allure of classic car heritage. This exciting development is announced alongside Banxso's renewal of its proud sponsorship of the national football treasure, Bafana Bafana, and the introduction of new sponsorships including the renowned UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, signaling a major leap in Banxso's journey towards excellence and community contribution.

Banxso Sets the Trading World Ablaze with Launch of ‘Tour de Banxso’ and Star-Studded Sponsorships

The 'Tour de Banxso' is the latest feather in Banxso's cap, designed to offer an unparalleled trading competition experience. Participants stand a chance to win a grand prize that's not just any reward but a vintage 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, valued at over R2.8 million. This competition doesn't just spotlight trading acumen but also celebrates the rich legacy of the Mille Miglia, weaving together the art of trading with the prestige of classic automobile culture.

Banxso: Championing Bafana Bafana and More

Banxso's enduring support for Bafana Bafana has showcased its belief in local talent and the spirit of competition, mirroring the qualities essential for success in both sports and trading. This collaboration highlights Banxso's commitment to nurturing community spirit and marking achievements both nationally and internationally.

Expanding its horizon, Banxso is now also proud to back Dricus du Plessis, the UFC Middleweight Champion. This partnership along with other upcoming sponsorships showcase Banxso's ambition to align with personalities and teams that embody dedication, prowess, and excellence.

Fostering Growth and Innovation in Cape Town

With over 200 employees in its Cape Town base, Banxso is on an express path to becoming the fastest-growing company and employer in the city. Aiming to double its workforce to 500 by 2025, Banxso is not just fueling the local economy but is also cultivating a dynamic culture of innovation, ambition, and excellence among its team.

Manuel De Andrade - COO of Banxso: "Our relentless support for Bafana Bafana, coupled with the exhilarating partnership with Dricus du Plessis and our strategic growth plans in Cape Town, mirror our unwavering commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and a sense of community," remarked a Banxso spokesperson. "The 'Tour de Banxso' alongside our expanding portfolio of sponsorships is set to invigorate, engage, and celebrate the essence of competition and triumph."

Join the 'Tour de Banxso' for an Unmatched Trading Experience

The 'Tour de Banxso' is not merely a competition; it's a gateway to becoming part of a community that cherishes excellence, heritage, and the excitement of competition. Banxso invites traders from all walks of life to embark on this unique journey, offering them a chance to claim not just a piece of automotive history but to also immerse in a tradition of excellence and achievement.

For more details on how to participate in the 'Tour de Banxso', explore Banxso's comprehensive suite of online trading services, and keep abreast of Banxso's community and sponsorship initiatives, head to banxso.com.

Media Contact details:

Manpreet Singh

manpreet@banxso.com

+16465064978

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375324/Banxso.jpg