Banxso Revolutionizes Online Trading with 'Tour de Banxso' Amid Expansive Sponsorship Ventures Including Dricus du Plessis

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its innovative edge within the financial trading sphere, Banxso proudly announces the launch of 'Tour de Banxso', a pioneering online trading competition that seamlessly integrates the excitement of financial trading with the elegance of classic automobile history. This announcement comes alongside Banxso's reaffirmation of its long-standing sponsorship of South Africa's beloved football team, Bafana Bafana, and the revelation of upcoming sponsorships, including UFC champion Dricus du Plessis among others, marking a significant expansion in Banxso's commitment to excellence and community engagement.

'Tour de Banxso' represents Banxso's latest initiative to elevate the online trading experience, challenging participants with the thrill of competition while vying for a grand prize—a vintage 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, valued at over R2.8 million. This contest not only tests traders' prowess but also connects them to the legacy of the Mille Miglia, celebrating the fusion of trading mastery with classic automotive history.

Banxso: A Pillar of Support for Bafana Bafana and Beyond

As a long-time sponsor of Bafana Bafana, Banxso has consistently demonstrated its support for local talent and sportsmanship, embodying the competitive spirit that drives both sports and trading. This partnership underscores Banxso's dedication to fostering community and celebrating achievements on the national and global stage.

Building on this foundation, Banxso is excited to announce its sponsorship of Dricus du Plessis, the UFC Middleweight Champion, as part of its expanding portfolio of sponsorships. These new collaborations signify Banxso's broadening horizons and its ambition to associate with individuals and teams that exemplify dedication, skill, and the pursuit of excellence.

Empowering Cape Town's Workforce and Fostering Growth

With a significant presence in Cape Town, employing over 200 individuals, Banxso is on a fast track to becoming the city's fastest-growing company and employer. With aspirations to double its workforce to 500 by 2025, Banxso is not only investing in the local economy but also in creating a vibrant culture of innovation, ambition, and excellence within its ranks.

"Our commitment to Bafana Bafana, our exciting new partnership with Dricus du Plessis, and our ambitious expansion plans in Cape Town all reflect Banxso's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community," said a spokesperson for Banxso. "Through the 'Tour de Banxso' and our expanding sponsorship portfolio, we aim to inspire, engage, and celebrate the spirit of competition and achievement."

Participate in 'Tour de Banxso' and Join Banxso's Growing Community

The 'Tour de Banxso' invites traders to partake in a unique competition that offers more than just financial rewards—it offers the chance to be part of a community that values excellence, history, and the thrill of competition. Banxso encourages traders of all levels to join this extraordinary journey and possibly claim a timeless symbol of automotive and racing heritage.

For more information about how to enter the 'Tour de Banxso', Banxso's full range of online trading services, and to stay updated on Banxso's community and sponsorship activities, please visit banxso.com.





Media Contact details:

Manpreet Singh

manpreet@banxso.com

+16465064978