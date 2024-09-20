Banking as a Service Market to Reach $22.6 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 19.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

An increase in the use of digital transformation technology in banks, along with streamlining financial services drives the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in the adoption of banking & financial sectors across the globe fuels the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Banking as a Service Market by Component (Platform and Service), Type (API-based Bank-as-a-service and Cloud-based Bank-as-a-service) and End User (Banks, FinTech Corporations/NBFC and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "banking as a service market" was valued at $4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2023 to 2032.

An increase in the use of digital transformation technology in banks, along with streamlining financial services drives the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in the adoption of banking & financial sectors across the globe fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous technological innovations as well as a rise in internet and mobile penetration are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the increase in cyber-attacks and the high cost of adoption limits the growth of the banking as a service market.

The platform segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By component, the platform segment dominated the market in 2022, this dominance is driven by the increasing demand for integrated banking solutions that allow financial institutions and fintech companies to offer a wide range of banking services through a single, scalable platform. These platforms enable seamless integration of various financial services such as payments, lending, and account management into third-party applications, making them highly valuable in the rapidly evolving digital banking ecosystem. However, the service segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.4%, this growth is driven by the increasing need for consulting, integration, and support services that help financial institutions and fintech companies effectively implement and manage BaaS platforms. As more businesses adopt digital banking solutions, the demand for specialized services to ensure seamless platform integration, regulatory compliance, and ongoing technical support is rising.

The banks segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By end user, the banks segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. This dominance is due to banks extensive infrastructure and established networks that facilitate international transactions. Their broad range of services, including secure handling of funds, comprehensive financial offerings, and strong regulatory compliance, contribute to their leading position in the banking as a service market. However, the others segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 20.4%. In the rapidly evolving Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, several government initiatives and investment firms are poised to witness significant growth. The regulatory frameworks not only foster innovation but also create a conducive environment for BaaS growth. Similarly, investment firms like Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz are heavily investing in fintech and BaaS platforms, fueling their growth and development.

Regional Insights: The Europe region held the highest market share in 2022.

By region, the banking as a service market was dominated by Europe in 2022. This dominance is largely attributed to the region's early adoption of open banking regulations, such as the revised payment services directive (PSD2), which has fostered collaboration between traditional banks and fintech companies. Europe's regulatory environment encourages innovation and competition in financial services, making it a leading market for BaaS platforms.

Key Industry Developments

In May 2024 , Fintech unicorn Zeta launched a digital credit-as-a-service product for its enterprise customers, primarily banks. The product is based on the credit lines on the UPI scheme that the Reserve Bank of India rolled out in September to reduce the cost of financial services and allow users to access pre-approved credit through their UPI-linked accounts.

, Fintech unicorn Zeta launched a digital credit-as-a-service product for its enterprise customers, primarily banks. The product is based on the credit lines on the UPI scheme that the Reserve Bank of rolled out in September to reduce the cost of financial services and allow users to access pre-approved credit through their UPI-linked accounts. In May 2024 , AppTech Payments Corp. launched InstaCash, which utilizes the BaaS for virtual accounts, debit and credit cards, and high-interest-yielding financial products.

, AppTech Payments Corp. launched InstaCash, which utilizes the BaaS for virtual accounts, debit and credit cards, and high-interest-yielding financial products. In September 2023 , Konsentus partnered with Brankas to enable financial institutions, central banks, and regulators to accelerate their open finance journeys. The integrated technology solutions will deliver ease of use, security, and cost-efficiency for those setting up or participating in open ecosystems.

Players: -

Solaris SE

Bnkbl Ltd

Treasury Prime

Block Inc.

MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd

ClearBank Ltd

Stripe Inc.

Green Dot Corporation

Starling Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

S.A.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the banking-as-a-service market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing banking-as-a-service market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the banking-as-a-service market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global banking-as-a-service market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Banking-as-a-Service Market Key Segments:

By Component

Platform

Service

By Type

API-based Bank-as-a-service

Cloud-based Bank-as-a-service

By End User

Banks

FinTech Corporations/NBFC

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

