Bankhaus von der Heydt fuels blockchain and crypto business growth with Appian

MUNICH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that Bankhaus von der Heydt is using Appian to automate back-office operations and grow its banking business through new FinTech offerings. The Appian Low-code Automation Platform enables the bank to launch and manage new financial products and services faster, and accelerate their new institutional client onboarding time.

"Using Appian, we were able to conquer new markets, gain significant market share, and deliver new products to our customers ten times faster than before," according to Philipp Doppelhammer, Managing Director and Member of the Management Board at Bankhaus von der Heydt.

Founded in 1754, Bankhaus von der Heydt has been recognized as a "Digital Champion" among German private banks in a 2021 study, which analyzed approximately 13,000 companies. It is one of the first banks in Germany to offer blockchain, cryptocurrencies trading, and crypto custody services for financial institutions.

Von der Heydt's new FinTech Portal, built on Appian, connects with the bank's legacy core banking, brokerage, and crypto custody systems to provide secure data visibility to employees. The Bankhaus team can create customized client offerings within one day, allowing them to meet fast-changing requirements and scale their business without increasing their headcount. The solution also provides better visibility of products and projects across von der Heydt systems for better operational reporting, and simplified compliance and risk management.

In addition, von der Heydt is using Appian to accelerate new institutional client onboarding time. The solution integrates Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements as part of the digital onboarding process to gather documents, verify accounts, and conduct customer due diligence for risk management. The new digital workflow reduced new trading partner onboarding time from one week to under ten minutes.

"Bankhaus von der Heydt shows how a historical, traditional bank can innovate and be a leader in the FinTech space by leveraging low-code automation," said Dirk Pohla, Regional Vice President at Appian DACH. "By digitizing key operations and workflows, they are saving time, delivering products and services faster for their employees and clients."

