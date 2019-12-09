BankerBay is now Aurigin

- The Platform for Deal Origination

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BankerBay, the world's largest private deal origination platform, announced today that it has rebranded to Aurigin, effective immediately.

The Aurigin platform is already positioned as the leading mid-market deal origination resource with over $250 billion of live, investable deals and $30 billion of new deal flow each month. The platform offers its 35,000+ members a truly global reach, with deal flow and investors from over 145 countries. The rebrand reflects the company's position as the premier resource for deal origination.

"When starting the company, my focus was on introducing technology to primarily disrupt the investment banking space. After 5-years, I realize that now we've evolved far beyond that. We are creating an environment of capital without borders, for companies around the world. As the single largest platform for deal origination, the new name – Aurigin, we feel represents more accurately who we are now," said Romesh Jayawickrama, founder and CEO.

Aurigin is dedicated to maintaining the commitment to quality that BankerBay was founded on. Every single deal on the platform will continue to be vetted using a combination of sophisticated algorithms and an in-house team of experienced financial analysts, resulting in only institutional quality, relevant deals being offered to its members. This benefits members as they gain a truly global reach and are also able to deploy their human capital in a more efficient and targeted manner.

Having successfully built a powerful solution for the fragmented middle-market segment, the company is now expanding to another underserved segment – the impact investment space. A dedicated impact investment vertical, already in beta, stands to position Aurigin as the largest impact platform in the world.

"The impact investing space is in desperate need for a solution that will connect the undeployed investment capital sitting on the sidelines with qualified, appropriate deals. We are uniquely positioned to make these connections and I'm truly excited to be addressing this need, as, from day one, I wanted to breakdown the global barriers that often face the most deserving companies not having exposure to the right capital providers due to their limited, often localized reach," adds Jayawickrama.

The company's new website is available at www.aurigininc.com . The Company will maintain its headquarters in New York City.

About Aurigin

Aurigin Inc. (formerly BankerBay) is the leading deal origination platform, which connects qualified corporates seeking capital with the most relevant institutional providers of capital around the world. Aurigin has built a large global network of professionals and uses powerful proprietary technology to help raise capital, buy and sell companies, and locate potential investments. Used by leading financial institutions across North America, Western Europe, APAC, Latam and MENA, Aurigin helps capital reach far beyond the traditional boundaries of sectors, geographies and personal networks. Please visit us at www.aurigininc.com to learn more.

Contact:

Email: pr@aurigininc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039632/Aurigin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Aurigin (formerly BankerBay)