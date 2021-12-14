Bank of Sydney partners with Hexaware to transform its Technology Operations

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware and Bank of Sydney ( www.banksyd.com.au ) announced a new strategic partnership to transform the Technology Operations for the Bank's future growth. Hexaware will consolidate the bank's Technology Operations from multiple service partners into a centralised operating model across Core Banking, Integrations, Network and End User Experience Operations.

The partnership will leverage the latest AI and ML models in Tensai and Amaze platforms to drive the Bank's new paradigms of enterprise agility, efficiency and experience. The partnership will lay the foundations of a robust and resilient target operating model for the Bank that allows it to constantly evolve and create new products and services to optimise its customer experience.

Chris Chew, Chief Technology Officer, Bank of Sydney, commented, "I am delighted to announce our partnership with Hexaware as Bank of Sydney's new service provider for Managed Network, Core Banking and Service Desk functions. Hexaware is a truly innovative organisation, and I look forward to leveraging their capabilities as we continue to transform our technology operations."

Amalesh Mishra, Geo Head APMEA, Hexaware said, "Both born digitals and rapid digital adopters are constantly disrupting the Banking and Financial Services space. Hexaware is excited about its collaboration with Bank of Sydney that leverages its portfolio of Mobiquity, Amaze and Tensai to reimagine the Bank's Technology Operations and help create a bank for the future. We welcome the opportunity to work closely with such forward looking leadership at the Bank and have no doubt that we will satisfy the Bank's stakeholders in the short and long run."

Check out our digital transformation offerings for Banking here https://hexaware.com/industries/banking/)

About Bank of Sydney

Bank of Sydney is an Australian Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI). They are fully compliant with ASIC, AUSTRAC and all other regulatory and prudential requirements, while being a proud member of the Australian Banking Association (ABA). The bank aspires to grow by transforming its Digital presence and forging strong relationships with customers and community groups who are looking for a more personal and rewarding banking experience. https://www.banksyd.com.au/

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything® and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems.

Learn more at http://www.hexaware.com.

Contact:

Sreedatri Chatterjee

sreedatric@hexaware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.