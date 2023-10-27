Banish the 'Crumbarrassment' with Bosch: Parents search for snack time savior

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of UK parents (62%) suffer from 'crumbarrassment' - embarrassment at the mess their families make when snacking - new research has revealed today. Most parents (61%) feel so bad at leaving a trail of crumbs for others to clean up, that half (50%) actively avoid giving their children snacks in public places, preferring to deal with the mess at home.

Parents also admit that they avoid having friends over due to the messy state of their house (25%), and even refusing people a lift because of the carnage in their car (20%).

Greg Rutherford, Susie Verrill and family host a film screening in London, encouraging families to create crumb chaos and banish ‘crumbarrassment’ with the Bosch Unlimited 7.

The research, commissioned by Bosch, also highlighted the snacks that are the biggest crumb culprits are sausage rolls, crusty bread and Cadbury's flakes. Weetabix, grated cheese and shortbread biscuits were among the other top contenders.

A particular hotspot for crumbs outside of the home was the cinema (22%), voted in the top three places where families eat the most snacks - topped only by in the car (39%) and at the park (24%).

With over half of parents (53%) feeling embarrassed about the mess left behind in cinemas, father of three and Bosch ambassador, Greg Rutherford, hosted a cinema experience this half term to banish 'crumbarrassment'.

Families were given with the flakiest, crumbliest snack selection and invited to make as much mess as they could manage throughout the film. Once the credits rolled, the power was - quite literally - in their hands. With a fleet of Bosch Unlimited 7 Vacuums at the ready, parents and kids could get involved in cleaning up the crumb chaos.

Greg commented saying: "I certainly suffer from 'crumbarrassment' – our kids can be messy inside and outside the home! Movie night always results in the most crumbs for us – down the back of the sofa, over the carpet - you name it, it'll have crumbs on it. This event has been a great way to show parents that they're not alone when it comes to kids creating crumb chaos, and that there's a super simple solution in the Bosch Unlimited 7."

