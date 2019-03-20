Bangkok E-Mobility Asia Summit charts SE Asia's E-Vehicle Production, Charging Infrastructure Plans

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837738/E_Mobility_Asia_Summit.jpg

Meanwhile Huzaimi Nor Omar, Head of Low Carbon Mobility, Malaysian Green Technology Corporation presents on 'e-Mobility in Malaysia: Accelerating Adoption & Development of Charging Infrastructure'.

The program features a key session by Chokedee Kaewsang, Deputy Secretary General, The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI), sharing on 'Fast-tracking e-Mobility in Thailand's Automotive & Transportation Sectors' while 'Building EVs, Lithium-ion Batteries & Charging Network in Thailand' is presented by Thanapat Suksuthamwong, CEO, EA Anywhere.

Success story of BlueSG - an EV Car-Sharing Service in Singapore is another summit highlight. Franck Vitte, Managing Director (Asia and Middle East), BlueSG shares more about the technical challenges to overcome, convenience and more. Hassan Raza, Vice President Ground Operations APEC, DHL Express, is also joining the summit with a talk on 'e-Mobility within Courier Express - Demand & Challenges' - sharing details of the current express situation, high prices and infrastructure challenges.

Also participating are Chroma as exhibitor and Nissan Motor's General Manager of External Affairs Department - Makoto Dave Yoshida addressing paper on 'Future Charging Standard - Sustainable Deployment with Interoperability'. The remaining sessions cover topics on:

Electric Automotive Outlook of Asia - Analysis of Incentives & Barriers in the Advent of Electric Vehicles - Frost & Sullivan

- Analysis of Incentives & Barriers in the Advent of Electric Vehicles - Future of E-Mobility in Asia - Obstacles & Chances - P3 Group

- Obstacles & Chances - Development of EV Charging Interoperability between Networks - CharIN e.V.

Digitalisation of Zero Emission Sustainable Mobility - PlugIt Finland

View event website or Contact Ms. Huiyan at huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg | +65 6346 9113 for more details.

