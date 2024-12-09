BancTrust Announces Strategic Partnership with Yuanta Securities Korea to Bridge Regions and Enhance Opportunities

LONDON and NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust Investment Bank (BancTrust), an investment banking group renowned for its expertise in Emerging Markets with a primary focus on high beta credit and equity capital markets, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Yuanta Securities Korea.

Founded in 1962, Yuanta Securities Korea is a leading broker-dealer with over 1,700 employees and 53 nationwide branches in Korea. Yuanta's expertise spans equities, fixed income, and investment strategy, underpinned by a commitment to delivering top-quality analysis and value-added content. Beyond its Korean operations, Yuanta Group has a robust regional presence with offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, providing unparalleled access to the Asian markets.

This strategic partnership seeks to combine BancTrust's deep expertise in diverse Emerging Markets with Yuanta's regional strength and global network, aiming to deliver comprehensive investment solutions for clients seeking to diversify into high-growth opportunities across Latin America, the Caribbean, the EMEA regions, while opening new pathways into Asia.

"We are thrilled to partner with Yuanta Securities Korea. Together, we aim to unlock new opportunities for investors by leveraging our combined expertise and global reach. This partnership highlights BancTrust's commitment to fostering global connectivity and providing innovative financial solutions in high-growth markets. We are very excited to deliver enhanced value to our clients through this collaboration." said Carlos Fuenmayor, CEO of BancTrust.

Arthur Lo, CEO of Yuanta Securities Korea, remarked: "On behalf of Yuanta Securities Korea, cheers to the collaboration with our valuable partner BancTrust. May it be the beginning of a remarkable journey filled with growth and endless opportunities. Wishing our cross-border business boundless success and prosperity."

About BancTrust

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

About Yuanta Securities Korea

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X at [x.com/BancTrustCo]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424270/BancTrust_Logov1.jpg