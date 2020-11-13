BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Senior Capital Markets Hire to Reinforce London Team

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Senior Debt Capital Markets Hire

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce a new senior hire to its Debt Capital Markets team.

The Emerging Markets investment bank has appointed Michal Parkitny as Executive Director of Capital Markets. Michal will be based in London and work alongside the current Debt Capital Markets team members to source, structure & price High Beta EM Debt. Michal has over 20 years of experience in capital markets including lengthy assignments at JP Morgan & Standard Bank, where he was Head of High Yield Debt Capital Markets in London.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor remarked, "I am delighted to see such expertise added to the team as we enhance our origination, structuring & execution capabilities across the EM spectrum. The team's extensive experience in dealing in frontier and emerging markets will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to corporate and sovereign clients as well as investors."

This latest hire follows on the back of recent hires in London to the Global Markets team; Ian Gladen, MD Fixed Income Trading, Angelo Stagno, ED Fixed Income Sales, Petrie Van Vuuren, ED Fixed Income Sales & Dean Tyler, MD Head of Global Markets.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based boutique investment bank specialised in high-beta credit markets in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

