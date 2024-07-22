BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hire to Expand its New York-Based Global Markets Team

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Global Hire to its New York Office

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce a key hire to its US Fixed Income Sales team.

The Emerging Markets investment bank has appointed Nicholas Firth as its Head of Fixed Income Sales, Americas. Nick has over 30 years of experience in Emerging Markets debt sales and trading. He worked as a senior Emerging Markets debt salesperson for over 28 years at JPMorgan in London and New York. Nick's strong fundamental credit skills compliment a deep understanding of EM sovereign and corporate bond liquidity. Since his move to New York in 2005 Nick has developed an extensive knowledge of the US institutional client base.

Throughout his career, Nick has a proven ability to execute significant trades across all parts of the EM capital structure including loans, senior and subordinated debt, private placements, promissory notes, and distressed situations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick to our team," said Carlos Fuenmayor, CEO at BancTrust. "His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the fixed income market will greatly enhance our capabilities and allow us to better serve our clients. We are confident that his strategic insights and strong track record will contribute significantly to our continued success."

Dean Tyler, Chief Business Officer & Head of Global Markets remarked, "I am delighted to see someone with Nick's calibre joining the team as we continue to expand our operations in the US. I'm certain that Nick will leverage his extensive experience in emerging markets debt sales and trading to drive growth and strengthen our presence in the region."

Nick commented: "I am excited to have joined BancTrust and I'm confident we're well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the Americas and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [x.com/BancTrustCo]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424270/BancTrust_Logo.jpg