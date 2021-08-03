Bambuser Signs Master Agreement with LVMH Following Initial Pilot Activations and LVMH Innovation Award

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced it has entered into a long-term master agreement with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), following successful pilot activations. The agreement will strengthen the companies' partnership following Bambuser's receipt of the LVMH Innovation Award.

Bambuser has previously entered into proof-of-concept agreements with two of LVMH's Maisons. Following the successful activations, Bambuser and LVMH have entered into a long-term master agreement that allows all LVMH's Maisons and divisions in all markets to leverage Bambuser's robust platform for shoppable livestreams.

The master agreement initially runs for 12 months starting August 2021. The order value cannot be estimated in advance, as each company and business unit shall submit an individual insertion order.

ABOUT BAMBUSER

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

