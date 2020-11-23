Bambuser Launches in Brazil - Partners with Fhits to offer Shopstreaming to Fast-growing E-commerce Market

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser and South America's largest digital media house Fhits, today announce a strategic partnership to bring Bambuser's proprietary live streaming video solution to Brazil, one of the world's fastest-growing e-commerce markets.

In late 2019, Bambuser became the first in the western world to launch a live shopping solution outside Asia. Today, Live Video Shopping is used by some of the world's largest brands and e-retailers spread across six continents to increase online sales and better engage with their customers.

Now Bambuser joins forces with Fhits, the world's first and largest platform for digital influencers. Behind the company is entrepreneur Alice Ferraz, named by Forbes as one of Brazil's 20 most powerful women and ranked by Business of Fashion among the world's most influential people in fashion.

Bambuser arrival in Brazil coincides with a moment of strong growth in local e-commerce, a direct consequence of the pandemic, which forced the closing of physical stores for several months. The live shopping phenomenon, locally known as Shopstreaming, has recently gained increased interest in the Brazilian media after the trend caught attention from market-leading companies such as Lojas Americanas, C&A and Nespresso.

Alice Ferraz, founder and CEO of Fhits said, "This is a perfect match. We have always wanted to offer 360-degree online shopping: from product presentation to consideration and finally to purchase. Many Brazilian brands already have a lot of influence and an enormous number of followers. Now they will also have the technology to sell."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser said, "The Brazilian e-commerce market has seen a five to seven-year jump overnight as a consequence of social isolation. We are extremely happy to partner up with a pioneer in influencer media and look forward to conquering the Brazilian retail market together."

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

About Fhits

Fhits is a Digital Media Company working with proprietary content and influencer marketing, with a total reach of 75 million followers across multiple platforms. The company facilitates brands to join in the conversation on social media platforms. Fhits innovative approach to communication have earned the company and its foundress Alice Ferraz recognition from Fast Company, Forbes, Business of Fashion and the trust of over 400 advertisers. Fhits was founded in 2011 and has its headquarters "The Content House" located in São Paulo, Brazil.

