Bambuser Continues US Growth - Enters into Agreement with Fashion Discovery Platform Moda Operandi

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB continues to grow in the US market with yet another new multi-brand retailer in the luxury segment. Today, Bambuser has entered into an agreement with Moda Operandi, one of the world's leading platforms for fashion discovery.

Moda Operandi (modaoperandi.com) is one of the world's leading platforms for designer fashion discovery. With an innovative mix of commerce and content, Moda Operandi offers more than 1,000 luxury brands and designers across fashion, fine jewelry and home, and ships to 125 countries.

Bambuser has today signed a new agreement with Moda Operandi, Inc. regarding Live Video Shopping for retail. The agreement initially runs for six months and is based on a fixed monthly license fee, as well as a variable part depending on usage. The variable part cannot be estimated in advance as it is customer specific and is driven by a combination of a number of different parameters.

The parameters included are the number of markets, brands, viewers and view length, broadcasts and broadcast length, transmitted data volume, stored data volume for previously performed broadcasts, desired video quality, and any additional services. The majority of the contract value is expected to be derived from the variable part. As a result, Bambuser cannot today assess the size of the fixed part in relation to the total contract value.

- Since its inception, Moda Operandi has been at the forefront in the luxury segment when it comes to enhancing the customer experience with the help of modern technology combined with its unique curation of fashion, says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.



This disclosure contains information that Bambuser is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 10 July 2020.

Bambuser was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video broadcasting and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on the brand's website. Bambuser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm.

