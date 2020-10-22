Bambuser and AMF Fastigheter to Launch The Lobby Live - a Unique Retail Experience with Live Video Shopping

- Partnership brings together shoppable live streamed video and physical pop-up spaces in MOOD Stockholm ahead of the 2020 holiday season

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video streaming provider Bambuser and AMF Fastigheter, one of Sweden's largest real estate companies, today announce that The Lobby Live, a unique space in which brands and retailers can build compelling shopping experiences combining online and offline interactions, will open in MOOD Stockholm in November.

The initiative brings retailers the ability to secure short-term space in one of Sweden's most fashionable retail districts. In addition to space for in-person shopping, The Lobby Live offers a studio in which they can host Live Video Shopping experiences using Bambuser's platform.

The launch of The Lobby Live powered by Bambuser is the result of the companies' relationship, announced in early October 2020, for which the two committed to co-developing solutions that expand physical retailers' ability to provide omnichannel experiences. The first phase of the partnership is expected to generate SEK 785.000 in revenue.

By adding Live Video Shopping to their customer engagement strategies, retailers can give consumers opportunities to shop during hosted live streams with an integrated purchase function. During the broadcasts, which are often presented by experts, influencers and store staff, consumers can ask questions and interact with the hosts, which enhances the experience and provides a sense of urgency that boosts sales.

"We believe this collaboration with AMF Fastigheter exemplifies the types of retail innovation that will enable physical spaces to thrive, even as shopping online continues to grow," says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser. "We're confident that The Lobby Live will provide a fantastic way for retailers to engage with existing customers and attract new ones while Bambuser gains additional recognition and reach in the market."

"In The Lobby Live, we have created something unique. We bring a digital technology to the forefront and let it take place in one of our trading venues. E-commerce is today a natural and integrated part of commerce and with The Lobby Live we connect online and offline so that they strengthen each other," says Annelie Gullström, Head for New Business and Innovation at AMF Fastigheter.

"Interest in live video shopping has grown rapidly, but so far it has been relatively limited. High-entry costs of live videoing technology have been prohibitive to brands. With The Lobby Live, we and Bambuser have developed an attractive offer that makes it easier for more people to use the format. Live video shopping leads to both increased digital sales and reach while driving traffic to the physical store," says Anna Thelander, Head of Marketing & Communications at AMF Fastigheter.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 22, 2020.

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani,

CEO

+46 8 400 160 02

ir@bambuser.com or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.AMF Fastigheter is one of Sweden's largest property investment and development companies, focusing mainly on urban commercial office and retail premises. AMF Fastigheter, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the pension company AMF, owns several shopping centers including Gallerian, MOOD Stockholm, Fältöversten, Västermalmsgallerian and Ringen Centrum with a property portfolio totaling a market value of approximately $8.2 billion (SEK 73 billion).

