Bambuser AB publishes quarterly statement for Q3 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net sales had an accelerated growth of +1486% during the third quarter compared to the prior year. Bambuser experienced a continued increasing global demand for its Live Video Shopping technology. The Company's quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2020 has now been published and can be found at bambuser.com/ir.

Bambuser continued to benefit from increased customer demand for Live Video Shopping in Q3. That pace is accelerating as retailers adapt their holiday-season strategies amid the ongoing pandemic. As previously reported, all major customer agreements (Enterprise) are initiated, with a test period, usually called a pilot or proof-of-concept. After the end of the trial period, these are converted into new ordinary agreements. As of today, none of Bambuser's previously entered agreements has been churned.

First nine months (January - September 2020)

Net sales rose during the first nine months by +657% YoY and amounted to SEK 17.270 million (2.280)

(2.280) Total revenues: SEK 21.738 million (2.920)

(2.920) EBIT: SEK -22.141 million (-13.973)

(-13.973) Net income: SEK -22.185 million (-14.040)

(-14.040) Earnings per share: -0.13 SEK (-0.21)

(-0.21) Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -20.002 million (-14.042)

(-14.042) Cash at the end of the period: SEK 349.411 million (23.478)

Third quarter (July - September 2020)

Net sales growth accelerated in Q3 of +1486% YoY and amounted to SEK 10.107 million (0.637)

(0.637) Total revenues: SEK 12.203 million (1.158)

(1.158) In Q3, Live Video Shopping drove 90% of Bambuser's revenue - a proportion that continues to climb each month

End of Period MRR: SEK 2.3 million

EBIT: SEK -9.218 million (-4.270)

(-4.270) Net income: SEK -9.231 million (-4.290)

(-4.290) Earnings per share of -0.06 SEK (-0.06)

