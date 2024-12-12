Bamboo Rose Surpasses $2 Trillion in Retail Revenue Under Management, Marks Record-Breaking Growth in 2024

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose , a global leader in retail product development and supply chain technology, has achieved a remarkable milestone: retail revenue under management has surpassed $2 trillion, doubling from last year. This record-breaking growth reflects surging demand from retailers, brands, and grocers seeking innovative solutions to drive profitability and operational efficiency.

Revenue Growth Powered by Innovation

Bamboo Rose's Retail Management Platform integrates planning, product development, sourcing, and order management, streamlining product development and supply chain processes, leading to significant cost savings. The end-to-end solution gives retailers full control over the product journey, from initial concept to final placement on the shelf, providing unparalleled visibility and simplifying complex processes. Bamboo Rose delivers the most comprehensive and robust offering available on the market today.

"Bamboo Rose will transform how we approach product development," said Kelly Dowling, Senior Vice President of Product Development at St. John Knits . "With their advanced tools, we're excited to accelerate time-to-market, enhance collaboration, and unlock the potential for real-time, data-driven decision-making as we implement the innovative platform and scale our processes."

In September of 2024, Bamboo Rose acquired Foresight Retail , further enhancing its platform with advanced planning capabilities and bidirectional data flow. This integration of Planning and PLM allows brands to make data-driven product choices with real-time insights. Customers have been raving about the ability to unify planning and development processes, boosting efficiency, and enabling smarter decision-making.

This evolution will drive customer expansion and be the cornerstone of our 2025 growth story. Unified Planning and PLM enable brands to deliver better products faster and with greater precision.

2024: A Transformative Year for Bamboo Rose

Acquisitions, innovation, and a growing customer base define our standout year in 2024:

New Customers: Nearly two dozen new logos, including Love's Travel Stops, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, and The Athlete's Foot.





Global Expansion in Food: Serving 30% of the world's top grocers, including Sam's Club, Walmart, Publix, Wakefern, and Loblaw.





Exceptional Retention: Gross retention exceeding 97%, with net retention surpassing 130%.





: Gross retention exceeding 97%, with net retention surpassing 130%. Retail Revenue Impact Milestone: Over $2 trillion in retail revenue under management.

"This past year's record success underscores the confidence exhibited by the world's largest and most exciting retailers and brands in the Bamboo Rose mission," said Matt Stevens, CEO of Bamboo Rose. "We have redefined the meaning of a complete and highly integrated PLM platform and remain laser-focused on empowering retailers and brands to accelerate through their challenges to achieve operational excellence and meet the demands of an undeniably competitive environment."

Driving the Future of Retail Tech

Bamboo Rose is dedicated to advancing its platform to address the dynamic needs of retailers and brands. AI and predictive analytics are revolutionizing how decisions are made—faster, smarter, and with greater accuracy. Retailers need innovation that simplifies complexity, and we're delivering it with urgency and purpose.

"Big changes are coming in 2025," said Jeff Fedor, CPO of Bamboo Rose. "Our platform evolution, featuring AI-fueled decision intelligence, will drive unprecedented efficiency and profitable growth for our clients. We can't wait to reveal what's next!"

NRF 2025

Looking ahead, Bamboo Rose is poised for continued success, helping retailers and brands turn challenges into opportunities. Join us at NRF 2025 – Retail's Big Show! Schedule a meeting with our team or visit us at booth #4040. Let's shape the future of retail together in 2025.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions spanning Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing/Costing, Order Management, Logistics, and Financing. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers and brands to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. In other recent news, Bamboo Rose announced advanced Supplier Relationship Management and an enterprise sourcing platform project with Walmart . Visit bamboorose.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

