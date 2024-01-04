Ball Bearing Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 148.3 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New materials and solutions may drive future demands for environmentally friendly ball bearings. Using 3D printing to manufacture bearings could open up new possibilities for design and production for the ball bearing market in coming years.





The global ball-bearing industry generated US$ 63.7 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 10.0% is projected from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 148.3 billion during the forecast period. Due to Industry 4.0 principles and increased automation, precision bearings will be in high demand in robotics, CNC machines, and other automated systems.Sustainability and energy efficiency are becoming increasingly important to industries. Integrated sensors may make bearings more common in the future, enabling real-time equipment health monitoring. New technologies and aircraft designs may increase demand for advanced bearings in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Download Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85895

As long as industry players continue to invest in research and development, innovative bearing solutions will likely be developed that meet evolving industry needs. Changes in manufacturing standards, environmental impacts, and safety regulations may affect ball-bearing designs and production.

Ball Bearing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2022 Size in 2022 US$ 63.7 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 148.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.0 % No. of Pages 160 Pages Segments covered Product, Type, Material, End-use, Distribution Channel

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on product type, the deep groove segment is anticipated to drive ball-bearing demand.

In terms of type, mounted bearing is projected to drive ball bearing market growth.

A growing demand for metal ball bearings for automotive applications is likely to drive the market for ball bearings.

As the automotive industry grows, the ball bearings are expected to grow rapidly.

Ball-bearing demand is expected to be driven by direct sales in the near future.

Global Ball Bearing Market: Growth Drivers

The ball bearing market is closely tied to industrial activities, including automotive, manufacturing, machinery, and aerospace sectors. Ball bearings are in greater demand as these industries grow. The automotive industry largely uses ball bearings in engine, transmission, and suspension systems, among other applications . In emerging markets, especially, ball-bearing demand has grown significantly due to the automotive industry.

. In emerging markets, especially, ball-bearing demand has grown significantly due to the automotive industry. Economic development and globalization drive a growing number of manufacturing activities worldwide, increasing demand for machines and equipment incorporating ball bearings. Besides factories and production lines, this technology can also be applied to other processes. In addition to technological advances, the market also benefits from high-performance and customized ball bearings. Technological advances in materials, design, and lubrication drive industry adoption of ball bearings.

The demand for ball bearings in wind turbines has grown as renewable energy sources become more prevalent. Ball bearings play a key role in ensuring smooth operation and durability of wind turbine components. The ball-bearing market will see new opportunities as electric vehicles become more prevalent. Various components in an EV, including electrical motors and drivetrains, utilize ball bearings. Electrification is increasing the demand for ball bearings that are high quality, efficient, and specialized.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=85895

Global Ball Bearing Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region will likely dominate the market in the next few years. Asia Pacific countries like Japan , China , and South Korea are particularly prominent as global manufacturing powerhouse. Manufacturing processes use large amounts of machinery and equipment that drive ball-bearing demand.

region will likely dominate the market in the next few years. countries like , , and are particularly prominent as global manufacturing powerhouse. Manufacturing processes use large amounts of machinery and equipment that drive ball-bearing demand. Ball bearings are a major component of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific . Due to the large production and sale of cars in countries like China and Japan , ball bearings are significantly affected. Developing countries like China and India are steadily progressing toward industrialization and urbanization, resulting in a growing demand for ball bearings in construction equipment and machinery.

. Due to the large production and sale of cars in countries like and , ball bearings are significantly affected. Developing countries like and are steadily progressing toward industrialization and urbanization, resulting in a growing demand for ball bearings in construction equipment and machinery. With the growth of machines for construction and transportation, ball bearings have become increasingly popular in infrastructure projects. Asia Pacific is a major region for electronics and technology manufacturing. Many electronic components and machines use bearings, which is why bearings are in demand in the electronic industry. With solar and wind power becoming more popular, ball bearings are in high demand, especially in wind turbines.

Global Ball Bearing Market: Key Players

Key market players are involved in research and development, product expansion, and mergers and acquisitions. In addition to product development, marketing also involves the development of new products. It is highly competitive, with several international and regional companies operating in the market.

NSK Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

JTEKT Corporation

SKF

The Timken Company

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

NTN Bearing Corporation

Danaher

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Rexnord Corporation

Other Key Players

Key Developments

In December 2023 , KLX Energy Services (KLX), which provides onshore oilfield services, including completions, interventions, and productions, comes out with its VISION Suite that includes the OraclE Smart Reach Tool (SRT), the SpectrA PDC, and PhantM Dissolvables. There are fewer parts in the motor bearing pack than in a traditional ball bearing pack due to the design's use of PDC inserts.

which provides onshore oilfield services, including completions, interventions, and productions, comes out with its VISION Suite that includes the OraclE Smart Reach Tool (SRT), the SpectrA PDC, and PhantM Dissolvables. There are fewer parts in the motor bearing pack than in a traditional ball bearing pack due to the design's use of PDC inserts. In December 2023 , ENERMAX detected higher-than-expected RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) levels in the REVOLUTION D.F. 2 and REVOLUTION D.F. X product lines. With the new models, the fan bearing issue has been addressed by installing double ball bearings of industrial grade.

Global Ball Bearing Market: Segmentation

By Product

Deep Groove

Angular Contact

Four-point Contact

Self-Aligning

Others

By Type

Unmounted Bearing

Mounted Bearing

By Material

Plastic

Ceramic

Metal

Chrome Steel

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Brass

Others

By End Use

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Power Transmission

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=85895

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Electric Motor Market- The industry was valued at US$ 140.2 Bn in 2021.It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 237.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

HVAC Equipment Market- The global HVAC equipment market was valued at US$ 114.7 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The global HVAC equipment market is expected to reach US$ 199.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

Sandwich Panels Market- The global sandwich panels market was valued at US$ 16.06 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The global sandwich panels market is expected to reach US$ 28.8 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg