Bakery Equipment Market Forecasts - Industry Revenue to Grow at 8% Through 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

In terms of geographical expansion, the fast-growing food & beverage sector in North America has contributed immensely towards boosting the remuneration scale of the global bakery processing equipment industry. There has been consistent adoption of highly advanced equipment to meet the massive bakery demand by leading food processing companies. According to reports, in 2018 the North America bakery processing equipment market share was estimated at USD 1.5 billion.

Some of the major industry growth drivers are:

Growing consumption of bakery products across the globe.

Rapidly growing bakery industry in America.

Rising energy efficiency initiatives in the European Union.

Growth in health-conscious population and demand for new bakery products in Europe and Asia Pacific .

and . Incorporation of automation & robotics technologies in the bakery processing equipment.

Increasing presence of global food providers in the UAE and South Africa .

According to the report, Asia Pacific bakery processing equipment market share is projected to grow at more than 10% CAGR up to 2025. The market is considerably bolstered by the burgeoning consumption of specialized and inventive bakery products such as pies, crackers and cookies. In the commercial bakeries and food processing technology segment, these machines are increasingly being used to produce a range of food products including bread, biscuits and cookies.

According to Federation of Bakers Ltd., the UK bread industry is valued at around 3.8 billion pounds annually, employing a large number of people to meet the growing supply across the nation. The average bread consumption in the region per year is around 50 kg per person. Amplifying demand for bread will positively influence bakery processing equipment market outlook.

Major players operating in the bakery processing equipment market include: Baker Perkins Ltd., Markel Food Group, Ali Group S.p.A., Heat and Control, Inc., GEA Group and Buhler Group, etc. These manufacturers are involved in launching new systems for specific application & capacity requirements. Additionally, companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisition, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their business operations.

Partial chapters from the table of contents:

Chapter 3. Bakery Processing Equipment Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2025

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4. End-use landscape

3.3.5. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1. Rack oven baking

3.4.2. Remote monitoring system

3.4.3. Automatic timers in mixers

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. International Standards

3.5.1.1. ISO 14159:2002

3.5.1.2. ISO/TC 244

3.5.2. North America

3.5.2.1. NSF/ANSI 2-2018: Food Equipment

3.5.2.2. CFR1910.263

3.5.3. Europe

3.5.3.1. BS EN 453:2000

3.5.3.2. BS EN 1673:2000

3.5.3.3. EN 1672-1: 2014

3.5.4. Asia Pacific

3.5.4.1. GB 22747-2008

3.5.5. Latin America

3.5.5.1. Annex VI of NR12

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Growing consumption of bakery products across the globe

3.6.1.2. Rapidly growing bakery industry in America

3.6.1.3. Rising energy efficiency initiatives in the European Union

3.6.1.4. Growth in health-conscious population and demand for new bakery products in Europe and Asia Pacific

3.6.1.5. Incorporation of automation & robotics technologies in the bakery processing equipment

3.6.1.6. Increasing presence of global food providers in the UAE and South Africa

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. High energy consumption

3.6.2.2. Limited awareness about the automated machines

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter's analysis

3.8.1. Supplier power

3.8.2. Buyer power

3.8.3. Threat of new entrants

3.8.4. Threat of substitutes

3.8.5. Internal rivalry

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.9.1. Company market share analysis

3.9.2. Strategy dashboard

3.10. PESTEL analysis

