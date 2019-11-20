Bain & Company's Private Equity Practice And CEPRES Partner To Offer Unprecedented Access To Insights, Tools That Help General Partners Deliver New Levels Of Value

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, the leading advisor to private equity (PE) investors and, for the last decade, publishers of the industry-standard annual report on PE, today announced a partnership with CEPRES, the leading digital platform for investment analytics & data solutions for private capital markets, at SuperInvestor 2019. Bain and CEPRES have joined forces to give general partners (GPs) unrivaled access to a new set of products based on CEPRES technology. The Bain-CEPRES products will focus on deal-level returns and operating metrics that GPs can use to gain better insights into their strategy and investment decisions, delivering new levels of value.

The last five years have been the best in the history of the private equity industry, but the same macroeconomic tailwinds that helped drive growth during this time also obscured the fact that many firms failed to achieve the margin goals they initially set out to achieve. As the industry moves into a new economic cycle, firms cannot rely on multiple expansion to deliver the returns investors demand. Those that have strong deal theses and plans for achieving value will emerge as the winners.

The Bain-CEPRES product line partnership brings together two organizations that have the best and most trusted insights into the PE industry. The data technology they will provide to the market will give GPs the tools they need to make investments that continue to outperform.

"We look forward to working with CEPRES, which has an outstanding reputation as the first organization to 'look-through' private market funds to underlying deal and asset performance," said Hugh MacArthur, leader of Bain & Company's global private equity business. "Their data-driven insights, coupled with our extensive experience with private equity and institutional investor clients across the investment life cycle – from deal generation and due diligence to portfolio value creation and exit planning – will better serve the industry and help it reach new levels of value for investors."

Recently, Bain and CEPRES conducted an in-depth look into how funds fared during the last downturn, including: how multiple expansion, revenue and earnings growth have contributed to deal outcomes; how timing before, during and after the crisis affected returns; and which sectors and sub-sectors—such as tech and healthcare—held up well, versus which fared poorly. Findings showed, for instance, that multiple expansion has driven half of the value creation in buyout deals invested in the wake of the global financial crisis. On the other hand, the contribution from margin expansion was much lower.

Moving forward, CEPRES and Bain together will develop groundbreaking product lines for private equity investors available on the CEPRES platform and will work together on research projects that deliver powerful insights.

"It is a privilege to officially announce our partnership with Bain & Company. We are looking forward to creating even more value for the Private Equity industry by co-constructing new products based on their deep vertical expertise in combination with our solutions and market know-how," said Dr. Daniel Schmidt, CEO and founder of CEPRES. "We share a deep appreciation for the quality of work and their invaluable reputation, and are very pleased to be recognized by them as the leading provider of private market investment analytics."

CEPRES is part of the Bain Alliance Ecosystem – a network of best-of-breed partnerships with complementary tool, technology, and service providers that accelerate delivery of breakthrough client results. Through the Bain Alliance Ecosystem, Bain & Company clients have access to relevant new capabilities, enabling faster assimilation of new ideas, skills, and ways of working.

About Bain & Company's Private Equity Business

Bain & Company is the leading consulting partner to the private equity (PE) industry and its stakeholders. PE consulting at Bain has grown eightfold over the past 15 years and now represents about one quarter of the firm's global business. We maintain a global network of more than 1,000 experienced professionals serving PE clients. Our practice is more than triple the size of the next largest consulting company serving PE firms.

Bain's work with PE firms spans fund types, including buyout, infrastructure, real estate and debt. We also work with hedge funds, as well as many of the most prominent institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and family investment offices. Bain & Company supports its clients across a broad range of objectives that include deal generation, due diligence, immediate post-acquisition and ongoing value addition, exit planning, firm strategy and operations, and institutional investor strategy.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 58 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients. We proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry, and our clients have outperformed the stock market 4-to-1. Learn more at www.bain.com and follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

About CEPRES

CEPRES is the leading digital platform for investment analytics & data solutions for private capital markets. CEPRES began in 2001 as the Center of Private Equity Research and was the first to 'look-through' private market funds to underlying deal and asset performance. Today, our award winning online platform securely connects thousands of professionals in the largest private investment network in the world. CEPRES combines the most secure digital data exchange with sophisticated SaaS solutions and expert analysis frameworks to empower LPs, GPs and related professionals. Through CEPRES decision makers can secure their investment data to gain true insights on their portfolio of funds down to single operating assets within a confidential yet fully flexible framework.

The CEPRES Platform is built on the Digital Data Hub, a secure data exchange network connecting all market participants. Institutional Investors (LPs), Fund Managers (GPs), Advisors, Asset Servicers and other investment professionals interact on one integrated platform optimized for their own use cases.

To date over 2,300 of these market participants have securely exchanged investment data of over 7,500 funds and 76,000 deals worth over $27 Tr. in Enterprise Value.

For further information visit www.cepres.com.

