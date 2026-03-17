Bahwan CyberTek Launches AIgeniX, an Agentic AI Platform to Co-Innovate, Transform and Scale Enterprise AI Adoption

CHENNAI, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global provider of AI-driven digital transformation solutions, today announced the launch of AIgeniX, its next-generation Agentic AI platform designed to help enterprises co-innovate, build, transform, and scale AI-driven solutions across business and technology landscapes.

AIgeniX brings together AI agents, intelligent automation, and enterprise integration to accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and unlock new business value. It extracts intelligence from legacy systems, generate modern architectures and production-ready code, and automate testing and deployment across the software development lifecycle. The platform enables enterprises to accelerate modernization initiatives while maintaining the governance, traceability, and operational reliability required in mission-critical environments.

Designed as a horizontal enterprise AI platform, AIgeniX enables organizations to embed AI across key enterprise functions - from engineering and IT operations to customer experience, business processes, and data intelligence. The platform leverages agent-orchestrated workflows and domain-specific AI models to deliver measurable improvements in productivity, agility, and decision-making.

By embedding AI across the entire lifecycle rather than isolated development tools, the platform enables organizations to significantly reduce engineering complexity and accelerate time-to-market.

AIgeniX is powered by specialized AI agents designed for key stages of the development lifecycle. These include agents that analyze and reverse-engineer legacy systems to extract business logic, generate scalable and secure code, optimize Agile planning and development workflows, and perform advanced AI-driven functional and regression testing.

AIgeniX is built with enterprise environments in mind and incorporates safeguards such as policy enforcement, active hallucination prevention, full telemetry and observability, and human-in-the-loop validation to ensure transparency and accountability in AI-driven development processes.

"The next wave of transformation will come from enterprises that embed AI at their core," said Vish Srinivasan, CEO – Global Services Business, Bahwan CyberTek. "With AIgeniX, we are introducing a platform that moves organizations beyond incremental automation to truly intelligent software delivery. It helps organizations turn AI ambition into real, scalable business impact."

AIgeniX supports enterprise-approved large language models, domain-specific small language models, and secure air-gapped deployments. The platform also integrates seamlessly with existing Agile, DevOps, and security toolchains, allowing enterprises to adopt AI-driven development without disrupting established engineering processes.

Early implementations of AIgeniX indicate that enterprises can achieve 30-40% reduction in engineering effort, faster application modernization, improved delivery predictability, and real-time visibility into software lifecycle performance.

"Enterprises are increasingly looking for ways to apply AI across the entire software lifecycle rather than isolated development tools," said Padma Vakkalanka, Practice Head – Digital Engineering, Bahwan CyberTek. "AIgeniX brings together agentic AI, domain intelligence, and engineering automation to help organizations modernize complex systems faster and deliver high-quality software at scale."

With AIgeniX, Bahwan CyberTek strengthens its vision of becoming a strategic AI transformation partner, helping enterprises move from experimentation to scaled AI adoption.

About Bahwan CyberTek

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a AI led global provider of digital transformation solutions. A trusted partner having served over 2200+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies, we drive innovation through our products, service offerings & strategic partnerships. Established in 1999, BCT has over 4000+ associates with technical and domain expertise across the Banking & Financial Services, Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. BCT has delivered solutions in 50+ countries across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Media Contact: Vinod Nair, vinod.nair@bahwancybertek.com, VP- Marketing

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