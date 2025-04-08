Bahwan CyberTek Appoints Vish Srinivasan as the CEO of Global Services Business

DUBAI, UAE and CHENNAI, India, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahwan CyberTek Group (BCT), a global leader in AI-driven digital transformation solutions, announced the elevation of Vish Srinivasan as Chief Executive Officer of BCT's Global Services Business with immediate effect.

Announcing the appointment, S. Durgaprasad, Co-Founder, Director, and Group CEO of Bahwan CyberTek, said, "As BCT enters its next phase of AI-led growth and innovation, Vish's elevation marks a significant step forward in realizing our strategic vision of becoming a global leader in IP-led IT services. With over 25 years of industry experience and nearly two decades with BCT, Vish has been integral to BCT's evolution as a global digital transformation brand – driving innovation, business expansion, and key partnerships.

"More than a seasoned leader, Vish has been part of my core strategy team ever since he joined BCT. I've had the privilege of witnessing his ability to lead complex transformations, foster enduring client relationships, and shape strategic alliances. His unwavering alignment to BCT's values and vision make him the ideal choice to steer our Global Services Business into a future defined by innovation, agility, and meaningful impact. I wish Vish every success as he takes on this pivotal role."

Expressing his gratitude, Vish Srinivasan shared, "It is an honor to lead BCT's Global Services Business at such a transformative time. BCT has built a legacy rooted in innovation, excellence, and customer success. I look forward to working with our exceptional teams to deliver superior solutions that drive business outcomes, deepen customer engagement, and scale our presence across global markets. Our focus will be on operational excellence, customer-centric innovation, and sustainable growth – ensuring our clients are future-ready in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

In his previous position as COO of the MENA region, Vish played a key role in deepening BCT's partnerships with global technology leaders like TIBCO and Temenos, expanding the company's footprint across emerging markets, and driving impactful collaborations with startups. Under his leadership, BCT achieved strong market share growth and further strengthened its digital transformation ecosystem.

This appointment underscores BCT's continued commitment to delivering next-generation technology solutions and empowering organizations globally with transformative services.

About Bahwan CyberTek

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a global provider of digital transformation solutions. We are a trusted partner to 2200+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies. With deep expertise in Predictive Analytics, Digital Experience, and Digital Supply Chain Management, BCT helps businesses stay agile, competitive, and future-ready.

Established in 1999, BCT has over 4000 associates with technical and domain expertise across the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. We have delivered solutions in 50+ countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.bahwancybertek.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659004/Bahwan_CyberTek_Logo.jpg