Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower Brands to Meet Reduced Carbon Footprint Proposition - TMR

- Packaging brands in bag-in-box containers market aim at meeting the troika of increased shelf-life, reduced carbon footprint, and high safety standards of end-use industries notably beverage makers

- Packaging companies adopt both plastics and paper in their product portfolio, Asia Pacific and North America are key consumers due to widespread use of liquid packaging options in various industries

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bag-in-box containers have emerged as the innovative flexible packaging for a variety of liquid products. Cosmetics and personal care, the food and beverage industries are keen on harnessing the packaging type to meet the propositions of high shelf-life, low carbon footprint, and increased safety of the packed products. Demand for high-end flexible packaging for the dairy industry and juice industry will act as a potential engine for growth for packaging companies in the bag-in-box containers market.

With brands consistently putting strong focus on reducing the environmental impacts of industrial operations, end-use industries benefit from the expanding product portfolio of providers of bag-in-box containers, opine analysts at TMR.

They further assert that the demand for hygienic solution for the wine industry will propel uptake of bag-in-box containers.

The adoption of packaging polymers with better performance characteristics help reduce the carbon footprint of the storage and transportation of liquid products in the bag-in-box containers market.

The global bag-in-box containers market is projected to clock CAGR of ~ 5% during 2019-2027, and is estimated to reach mark of ~ US$ 4.5 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Bag-in-Box Containers Market Report

Most end-use industrial verticals are preferring plastic materials over paper and paperboard

However, plastics will not replace paper as the raw material in near future

Bag-in-box containers market is moderately fragmented

Rise in demand for alcoholic beverages sub-segment propels revenue expansion

Of the various capacity in bag-in-box containers market, less than 5 liters capacity segment is replete with opportunities during 2019 – 2027

Europe is expected to attract incremental dollar opportunity

is expected to attract incremental dollar opportunity Asia Pacific and North America expected to be key contributors to revenues

Bag-in-Box Containers Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The key business proposition for the vast adoption of different packaging types in the bag-in-box containers market is low carbon-footprint. Per the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) findings, bag-in-box containers have lower carbon footprint over numerous rigid packaging. Earth-friendly brands are thus getting attracted to bag-in-box containers.

Wine producers have increasingly been adopting bag-in-box containers, and is a key trend propelling the expansion in the bag-in-box containers market.

Bag-in-box containers have emerged as an attractive option for food and beverages manufacturers, due to their role in reducing the transportation and handling costs.

The rising popularity of non-alcoholic beverages is a key driver for demand in the bag-in-box containers market. The use of high barrier films used as bladders is boosting the market.

The need for preserving the shelf-life of liquid products is also boosting the uptake. A key way that has been achieved is by regulating oxygen transmission rate (OTR) of packaging.

Bag-in-Box Containers Market: Key Impediments to Stakeholders

The growing presence of alternative packaging solutions notably cubitainers has restrained the growth avenues. The latter is low on capital expenditure since they don't need expensive machinery. Thus, the adoption of cost-effective packaging lines has put a stiff competition to players in the bag-in-box containers market.

Bag-in-Box Containers Market: Regional Dynamics

Europe is a highly lucrative region. The growth is driven by the rising adoption of the packaging types among vine producers and for packaging alcoholic beverages. Also, the region is one of the most prominent vine producers.

The Europe market is trailed by North America and Asia Pacific. The opportunities in these regional markets are driven by vast adoption of the packaging type in the cosmetics, personal care, and food and beverages industries.

The global bag-in-box containers market is segmented as:

Bag-in-box Containers Market by Capacity

Less than 5 Liters

5 - 10 Liters

10 - 15 Liters

15 - 20 Liters

More than 20 Liters

Bag-in-box Containers Market by Material Type

Paper/Paperboard

Corrugated



Solid Board

Plastic

LDPE



Ethylene Vinyl Ace



Metallized-PET



Ethylene Vinyl Alco



Nylon



Others

Bag-in-box Containers Market by End Use

Food & Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages



Wine & Spirits





Beer





Others



Non-Alcoholic Beverages



Fruit Juices





Sports & Energy





Iced Tea & Coffee





Dairy Products





Water





Sauces, Vinegar, & Flavouring





Liquid Egg Products





Others



Industrial



Chemicals





Detergents





Floor Cleansers





Lubricants





Oils





Adhesives





Inks



Cosmetics & Personal Care



Creams & Lotions





Shampoo & Conditioners





Others

Bag-in-box Containers Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

