BAE Systems Honors BEI Precision with a Gold Tier Supplier Award

MAUMELLE, Arkansas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEI Precision today announced it won a Gold Tier Award for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2019 for BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector. BEI Precision was selected from a pool of more than 2,200 suppliers that worked with the sector in 2019.

"This is an excellent achievement for our team," said BEI Precision President and CEO Mark Mirelez. "We are honored to partner with BAE Systems to support the development of mission critical applications and appreciate this recognition of our efforts."

BAE Systems' Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

"We are proud to partner with companies – including BEI Precision – committed to delivering the highest quality products on-time, every time," said Kim Cadorette, vice president of Operations for BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector. "We look forward to continued collaboration and success."

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About BEI Precision

BEI Precision, a portfolio company of J.F. Lehman & company, is a leader in high-accuracy positioning sensor technologies, providing advanced design, manufacturing and testing for reliable and resilient products and systems. The Company's core product lines, which are used primarily in mission-critical defense and space applications, include optical encoder-based positioning systems, scanners for situational awareness requirements and precision accelerometers.

