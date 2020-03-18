Badger Meter Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering the Cellular LPWAN Technology for Smart Water Metering

"Badger Meter is a leader in new product development and has proactively leveraged its smart water metering solutions, such as BEACON AMA and ORION Cellular LTE–M endpoints, to aid in its strategic long-term growth outlook," said Paul Hudson, Industry Analyst. "BEACON AMA not only provides high-resolution data to improve resource optimization and water management but also integrates with utility customer information system (CIS) and billing applications. The platform offers a consumer engagement tool with an easily accessible customer interface to assist with water conservation."

In addition to BEACON AMA and ORION Cellular LTE-M endpoints, Badger Meter offers a wide range of advanced metering solutions including the field-proven Recordall® water meters and the highly accurate E-Series® Ultrasonic water meters with plug-and-play capabilities.

Badger Meter has a strong base in North America and Europe, with local manufacturing centers in both regions. While Badger Meter is a North American leader in AMR to AMI retrofit/replacement, the company has also established a growing international presence in Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Significantly, the cellular LPWAN (LTE-M) solution has given Badger Meter an undeniable competitive edge, and its solutions for smart city initiatives and utilities' IoT requirements have allowed the company to pull ahead of the competition.

"Badger Meter is well positioned to meet the needs of smart cities that require seamless integration and connectivity for better visualization and optimization of the water infrastructure," noted Hudson. "Its cutting-edge solutions and wide market footprint make it the ideal solution provider for companies all over the world and have set it up for continued growth in the long term."

The Innovation Excellence best practice is bestowed upon companies that are industry leaders reinventing themselves through R&D investments and innovation. These may be companies that are entering a new market and "contend" for leadership through heavy investment in R&D and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Badger Meter, Inc.

Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals, and other fluids, and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

