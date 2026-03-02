Bad Bunny Sets Global Viewership Record for Most-Watched Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance of All-Time, Reaching 4.157 Billion Views

The Roc Nation executive-produced show has officially become one of the most dominant global entertainment moments in Super Bowl history — breaking records across streaming, social, and global charts.

"Bad Bunny Turns the World Into His Casita With a Triumphant Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance... The Global Superstar called for unity" – BILLBOARD

"The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican megastar delivered a powerful, detail-packed performance that paid tribute to his history and teased more greatness for his future... Benito reminded so many of us of the love, the community and the absolute joy that we create together every day..." - The Guardian

"The singer then reiterated his message from the beginning of the show and the night he won his awards, a message of hope, determination, and strength: "Always believe in yourself." The light in the boy's eyes shined brighter than any of those fireworks." - Entertainment Weekly

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance shattered global viewership, drawing 4.157 billion views in 24 hours across global broadcast, YouTube, and social platforms.

From record-breaking social consumption to unprecedented global streaming and chart dominance, Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show stands as a defining milestone — not just for the NFL and Apple Music, but for global music culture at large.

On Apple Music, the performance sparked one of the largest real-time cultural conversations in platform history. The cultural impact translated instantly to streaming dominance. Immediately following the Halftime Show, Bad Bunny's listens on Apple Music surged 7x, with "DtMF," "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," and "Tití Me Preguntó" emerging as the most streamed tracks.

On X alone, the Halftime moment generated:

2 billion impressions

209 million video views

6+ million Bad Bunny-related posts

A +409% year-over-year increase in posts during the Halftime Show

After his press conference on February 5 - which amassed a record breaking 68 million views- and across the Super Bowl weekend, Bad Bunny's plays increased 4x compared to his average plays in January. Top songs by total plays on Apple Music include "DtMF," "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," and "NUEVAYoL." In this time, "DtMF" saw a 7x surge in plays on Apple Music.

In the hours following his performance, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Set List playlist became the most-played Set List on Apple Music.

Following his Halftime appearance, Bad Bunny occupied nearly a quarter of Apple Music's Daily Top 100 Global chart, placing:

24 songs in the Top 100

9 songs in the Top 25

6 songs in the Top 10

"DtMF" claimed the #1 global position. Six songs re-entered the chart for the first time since at least February 2025, while his global smash with Cardi B, "I Like It," returned to the chart for the first time since January 2020.

On February 9, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS landed on album charts in 155 countries, reached the Top 10 in 128, and claimed the #1 spot in 46, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France, and Spain.

Across NFL-owned platforms — including @NFL and NFL International — fans have spent more than 1,275 years watching Halftime content (performance and supporting materials combined). That includes: