Bactiguard recruits Global Head of Sales from Straumann

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Rådqvist, with many years of international experience from leading companies and positions in MedTech, has been recruited to the role of Global Head of Sales. Peter, whose most recent position was with Straumann, will take up his new position on 1 February and report to the CEO.

"Peter Rådqvist has an interesting and broad international management background from leading global MedTech companies, most recently Straumann. He is a driven sales manager, with in-depth knowledge of the market and will add both strategic and operational expertise to the task of leading Bactiguard's sales organization", says Cecilia Edström, CEO.

"In his previous roles, Peter has shown the ability to handle complex business challenges, establish strong relationships with customers and partners, motivate employees and create profitable growth. I am therefore very pleased to welcome him to Bactiguard", Cecilia Edström continues.

"I am really looking forward to embarking on this journey and becoming part of Bactiguard's future development. The product portfolio is highly relevant as the global awareness of and focus on infection prevention is increasing among both caregivers and the general public. I see many interesting business opportunities, both for the Bactiguard product portfolio and for new license applications", says Peter Rådqvist.

Peter Rådqvist is 53 years old and has successfully led and developed sales organizations in leading MedTech companies, primarily in the dental area. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing and economics and most recently he held a global role in the development of the service organization with the Swiss Straumann Group, a leader in the dental implant market. Prior to that, he worked for many years at Biomet 3i (now part of Zimmer Biomet) and at Dentsply.





