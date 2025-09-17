BACQD launches as the UK's newest platform connecting founders with funders, following major festival appearances

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BACQD, the UK's first fully integrated investment readiness and matchmaking platform, has officially launched with a mission to connect ambitious founders with serious investors, and to ensure the next generation of businesses are truly built for growth.

The launch comes on the back of two high-profile festival appearances: a speaking slot on the Future Stage at the Financial Times Weekend Festival, and an exhibition at Ideas Fest, known as the "Glastonbury for entrepreneurs." Both appearances showcased BACQD's unique approach and sparked strong interest from founders and investors alike, cementing its position as one of the most exciting new entrants to the UK business ecosystem.

Unlike traditional advisors or accelerators, BACQD brings every critical discipline together under one roof. PR, marketing, design, sales structure, data, legal and technology are integrated into a single, streamlined offering giving founders access to a dedicated "power team" that prepares them to be genuinely investment-ready. Once prepared, founders are introduced directly to investors through BACQD's curated networks and exclusive live events, ensuring both sides benefit from a higher quality pipeline of opportunities.

Richard Sanderson, Partner at BACQD, said:

"Too many promising businesses fail not because of weak ideas, but because they don't have the right structures, support or investor connections. At BACQD, our mission is to change those odds. We give entrepreneurs the tools, profile and investor access they need, and we give investors confidence that the opportunities they engage with have been properly prepared."

By fusing strategy, storytelling and structure with direct access to capital, BACQD is redefining what it means to be investment-ready in the UK. The company now plans to expand its programme of curated investor introductions and live events across 2025, building a platform that empowers founders while creating deal flow investors can trust.

For more information visit www.bacqd.com & www.bacqdfx.com