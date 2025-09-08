Backpack EU Goes Live, Offering Regulated Perpetuals Trading for European Traders

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpack Exchange, a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of perpetual futures trading in the European Union by its fully regulated European subsidiary. European users can now sign up and trade perpetual futures at eu.backpack.exchange in a fully regulated and compliant manner.

The announcement follows Backpack's acquisition of FTX EU Ltd in early 2025 and Backpack EU undertaking responsibility for distributing FTX EU customer claims since May 2025.

Backpack EU

"After fulfilling our promise to refund former FTX EU customers, we commence our journey to provide one of the first fully regulated crypto-derivatives platforms in Europe, starting with perpetual futures." said Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack. "We enter into the EU at a time when global regulators are providing clearer compliance frameworks, institutions are embracing crypto, and yet traders lack the regulated venues to meet the moment. Today, that changes. We look forward to welcoming EU users to our platform and serving them in the years to come."

Operating under a MiFID II license, Backpack EU is excited to provide one of the first fully licensed crypto-derivatives trading platforms in the EU, including access to regulated perpetual futures and advanced trading products. Backpack EU currently offers over 40 trading pairs, with up to 10x leverage.

About Backpack EU

Trek Labs Europe Ltd dba Backpack EU (formerly FTX EU Ltd) is a Cyprus-registered entity, authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 273/15, to provide investment services and operate with financial instruments pursuant to MiFID II.

Backpack EU is the European arm of Backpack Exchange, a globally regulated cryptocurrency trading platform. With a strong commitment to rebuilding trust in the digital asset space, Backpack EU has proudly taken on the responsibility of ensuring the safe return of funds to former FTX EU Ltd clients.

Backpack is also licensed or authorized to provide cryptocurrency-related services in various jurisdictions worldwide, serving over 150 countries and regions with more than $170 billion in trading volume since 2024.

The Backpack ecosystem comprises several products and services, including the popular Backpack Wallet (self-custodial), Backpack Exchange, and Mad Lads , the top NFT community in the Solana ecosystem.

Backpack EU logos

