Backlit Banners Endows Huge Scope for Customization to Stakeholders in Flex Banner Market, Valuation to Expand at CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030: TMR

Use of High-performance raw materials help manufacturers in flex banner market meet demand for government sectors and political campaigns, decals generate value-grab opportunities for players

Asia Pacific is the dominant market presently and the opportunities are expected to rise at remarkable pace, strides in experiential marketing by brands imparts impetus to the demand

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strides being made by static out of home advertisements are the key pivot for the evolution of the flex banner market. High penetration of out-of-home (OOH) media advertisements for branding and general information purposes in various sectors has spurred the introduction of better materials. These can operate even in harsh climatic condition.

The use of fabrics has enabled stakeholders in the flex banner market value chain to promote circular economy, especially while offering online banner ads.

TMR analysts opine that flex banners offer end users a vast scope for eye-grabbing business messages. Recently they have been extensively utilized by governments in displaying precautionary measures related to coronavirus pandemic. Clocking a CAGR of ~5% during 2020 to 2030, the market is projected to reach worth of ~US$4 bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of Flex Banner Market Report

Of all the product types, vinyl sticker segment is expected to expand at promising pace

Of the various key end users, retail is the leading as well as the fastest segment in the flex banner market

Of all the distribution channels, offline hold the major share

Online channels hold vast demand potential over the forecast period

Regionally, Asia Pacific is the leading market

is the leading market Demand in retail and BFSI makes the U.S. a prominent regional market

Flex Banner Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Sheer pace of urbanization around the world is a key trend spurring the utilization of flex banners in OOH media.

Strides being made by digital-out-of-home (DOOH) are carving out new revenue streams for stakeholders in the flex banner market.

Efforts to expand the supply chains and ease of availability through online channels are key trends boosting the growth of market opportunities.

Custom designing through 3D printing has unlocked a new prospect in the market. Thus, decline in cost of 3D printing is a key aspect of the expansion of the market.

In many cases, flex banner are being preferred over digital/LED banners, mainly due to their self-extinguishing features.

Growing popularity of online printing services for flex boards, such as vinyl printing, is spurring the opportunities for market players.

Growing demand for decals has also reinforced rapid growth in the market.

The use of creative marketing campaigns and experiential marketing by brands has also boosted the demand.

Growing demand for back lit flex banners in advertisement in hoardings and building murals is a key factor for market's expansion in developing regions.

Flex Banner Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific has been the leading regional market. The region is replete with opportunities, spurred in part by emerging government guidelines. An example is in India where the Government is committed to promote the use of flex banners for spreading public information.

Growing promotion of OOH media in the BFSI and retail sectors has generated sizable revenues to North America flex banner market. The regional market is seeing vast avenues in the U.S.

Flex Banner Market: Competitive Assessment

Top players in flex banner market are keen on consolidating their supply chains. Some of the aspiring players are leaning on offering doorstep flex delivery. Few companies have been spending on acquisitions, especially global players acquiring small, local players. This enables them to offer innovative flex banners for out-of-home (OOH) media.

The Flex Banner Market can be segmented as follows:

Global Flex Banner Market: Segmentation

Flex Banner Market, by Product

Flex Banner

Back Lit



Front Lit



Non Lit

Vinyl Sticker

Back Lit



Front Lit



Non Lit

Flex Banner Market, by Raw Material

PVC

Fabric

Others

Flex Banner Market, by End Use

BFSI

Retail

Entertainment

Sports & Leisure

Others

Flex Banner Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Flex Banner Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

