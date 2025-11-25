Back Market Releases Pre-Black Friday Refurbished Tech Trend Insights

Better-than-New Refurbished Devices Surge as Shoppers Seek Value, Durability, and Smarter Choices for Our Future

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Back Market, the world's largest pure play premium refurbished tech marketplace, today released its Pre–Black Friday Tech Trend Insights, drawing on month-over-month search data from millions of people worldwide. The findings reflect real shopper demand and reveal what consumers are actively searching for and buying as they head into the holiday season.

Back Market store

Across all major regions, shoppers are showing the same pattern. They want high quality tech at the right price. They want durability and reliability. They want devices that match how people actually use technology, refurbished is growing because it meets those needs better than buying new.

What Refurbished Really Means

A refurbished device is a pre owned device that has been professionally tested, restored, cleaned, repaired, and verified to perform as it should. It is similar to buying a pre owned car. You avoid the steep depreciation of new, while getting the performance you need. For most households and most use cases, refurbished is the better choice cost-wise and the better match for real-life tech needs.

What Tech are Consumers Searching For?

Premium Apple products are driving the strongest early season traffic. Searches for iPhone generic terms are up more than 60 percent month over month, and MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro searches are climbing across all markets. Mid generation iPhones such as iPhone 13, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE are delivering the highest search to purchase conversion rates because they offer strong performance without premium pricing.

Practical laptops continue to grow. The UK is seeing notable gains in HP laptops, while the US is seeing a jump in Lenovo ThinkPad and general laptop searches.

Beauty and home tech categories are also warming up. Early signals show rising searches for Dyson vacuums, SharkNinja home appliances, and high quality refurbished beauty devices such as the Dyson Airwrap and light therapy tools.

Retro tech remains the cultural standout, but early signs point to growing curiosity around traditionally higher ticket items that become more approachable at refurbished prices. Beauty tools like the Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap fall into this group, as do small kitchen appliances that reliably surge during the holidays, including espresso machines, stand mixers, air fryers, and even trend driven devices like the Shark ice cream maker. Steady increases in search interest are expected as the season progresses, though a consistent month over month trend has not yet emerged.

Regional Consumer Trends

United States:

Searches for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are up more than 150 percent.

The Lenovo ThinkPad is up 37 percent.

Searches for refurbished Dyson vacuums and Shark robot vacuums are up more than 18 percent month over month.

iPod Classic, iPod Nano, and iPod Touch searches continue to rise.

France:

iPhone 15 Pro Max searches more than doubled.

MacBook Air searches are up 29 percent.

Germany:

14 percent of searches for the Apple Pencil are converting into purchases.

Searches for KitchenAid stand mixers and Dyson V-series vacuums are rising

Samsung S22 Ultra searches climbed more than 20 percent, reflecting balanced Apple and Android demand.

Spain:

iPhone XR leads growth at more than 19 percent.

Searches for Nintendo Switch consoles and controllers are up 15 percent.

MacBook Pro continues to gain traction among students and remote workers.

United Kingdom:

HP Laptop searches are up 49 percent.

AirPods searches climbed 34 percent with strong conversion.

Interest in SharkNinja appliances and refurbished Dyson cordless vacuums is building early, with vacuum searches up more than 12 percent month over month.

Families are entering the holiday season informed, price-aware, and motivated by value. "I want to get something my kids will use for years, not a brand new device that becomes outdated in a few months," said Back Market US buyer Pamela Radgowski. "A refurbished iPhone or iPad that has been checked professionally is the smarter choice for our family, and the planet, this year."

Back Market's sellers are preparing for a busy season. Luis De Los Santos, Senior Lab Expert at the Back Market, shared, "You can feel the holidays switching on, both in search and inside our New York retail space in SoHo. iPhone 13 and MacBooks start moving fast, and then the retro items kick in too. iPods and even point-and-shoot cameras are going to be popular this holiday season as people look for more intentional, simple gifts."

Looking Ahead

Based on early signals across markets, Back Market expects to see increased holiday demand for:

Refurbished SharkNinja appliances as giftable and practical home upgrades.

Dyson vacuums and Dyson beauty devices, which remain highly desirable but more affordable when refurbished.

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and retro gaming devices.

iPods and distraction free tech for intentional listening.

High performing but non-new laptops for work, school, and hybrid life.

As prices continue to rise across categories, consumers are moving decisively toward refurbished. They want high quality tech that lasts without the environmental or financial cost of buying new.

Broadcast Opportunity

In NYC, The Back Market Lab team is available for in-store interviews in New York City. Crews can film refurbish and testing stations, battery diagnostics, grading demonstrations, and real-time shopper interactions. Segments can include what to buy, what to avoid, and how to choose a high quality refurbished device.

About Back Market

Back Market is the world's largest premium refurbished tech marketplace, giving people a high quality, lower waste alternative to buying new. Back Market partners with more than 1,500 professional refurbishers and repair experts to extend the life of consumer electronics and reduce e-waste. Founded in 2014, Back Market operates in Europe, the United States, and Japan.

Media Contact:

backmarket@inkhouse.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831374/Back_Market_store.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772211/Back_Market_Logo.jpg