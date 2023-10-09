BACARDÍ® Rum and Filling Pieces launch dance floor-ready capsule collection with speakeasy-inspired pop-up during Amsterdam Dance Event

The iconic rum brand has partnered with cult streetwear brand Filling Pieces to give people across Europe even more reasons to hit the dance floor just in time for Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE)

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, BACARDÍ® Rum wants you to dance like everyone's watching as the world's most awarded rum brand announces its partnership with Amsterdam-based luxury streetwear brand Filling Pieces. The collaboration sees the brands join forces on the first BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces dancefloor-ready capsule collection including the ultimate BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces Dancing Shoe, which will be available online from 18th October 2023 as well as at a unique pop-up in the Filling Pieces flagship store in Amsterdam, during Amsterdam Dance Event.

BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces

The speakeasy-inspired experience will see BACARDÍ Rum take over the Filling Pieces Flagship store in Amsterdam's historic Canal District, between 19th and 21st October. The space will be transformed to showcase the nine-piece BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces limited-edition collection, consisting of outerwear, hoodies, t-shirts, and sneakers, inspiring you to dance the night away in true BACARDÍ style. Filling Pieces fans will recognise the clean silhouettes, tonal palate and functional design that typifies the Filling Pieces aesthetic, but this time with a unique BACARDÍ twist.

Fans will see the flagship Filling Pieces store transform into a one-of-a-kind retail and party experience with cocktail bars serving the BACARDÍ Mojito, BACARDÍ Caribbean Colada and more - as well as a special BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces cocktail found in a secret speakeasy-style bar. Sneakerheads will enjoy a dance floor where the "Sound of Rum" will come alive through the hottest DJs the city has offer: Jarreau Vandal, CinCity, Philou Louzolo and Patrick Mason will mix electronic music and the Sound of Rum like never before. The pop-up event is set to take place during one of the world's biggest electronic and dance festivals, Amsterdam Dance Event. The five-day music extravaganza draws in some of the most respected artists within the genre, making it the ideal backdrop for a partnership rooted in self-expression, dance, and music. Guests who enter will be immersed in the Caribbean heritage of BACARDÍ, as they sip on delicious rum cocktails, explore the collaboration, and do what moves them in their new pair of BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces dancing shoes.

Tjalling Simoons, Regional Brand Director of Europe at BACARDÍ Rum, commented, "Our collaboration with Filling Pieces brings to life the essence of BACARDÍ Rum and our Do What Moves You brand platform, which embodies the spirit of liberation and self-expression through dance and music. The powerful synergy between both brands aligns seamlessly and is reflected across all the partnership elements. We're looking forward to inviting everyone to not only enjoy our exceptional rum cocktails but also to put on their BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces Dancing Shoes and move to the Sound of Rum."

Guillaume Philibert, Creative Director and Founder of Filling Pieces, said, "Both BACARDÍ and Filling Pieces encourage people to express themselves through music and their own individual styles - which is very important for us. We have combined our craft and knowledge with BACARDÍ and we're excited to share this collaboration and event with our community."

The BACARDÍ® x Filling Pieces collection will be dropping on the 18th of October and can be purchased online via the Filling Pieces website or in-store at its Flagship location. Sign up to be notified when the collection is live. The BACARDÍ® x Filling Pieces speakeasy pop up will be open to consumers aged 18+ between the 19th-21st of October by RSVP only.

The BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces collaboration builds on the wider success of the BACARDÍ Do What Moves You campaign, which first activated with the BACARDÍ x Stadium Goods speakeasy pop-up earlier this Summer in New York City. Spain is the latest country to join the movement with its recent partnership with clothing brand Kaotiko, with the Amsterdam pop up event following closely behind.

BACARDÍ® x Filling Pieces Limited-Edition Collection

T-Shirt - €75

Hoodie - €180

Cardigan - €270

Sneakers - €300

Shirt - €180

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About BACARDÍ® Rum - The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó revolutionised the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste - BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ® Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste, and innovation. Today, the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico is home to BACARDÍ rum where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.bacardi.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

LIVE PASSIONATELY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241273/1__HERO_CAMPAIGN_IMAGE.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241274/2_SUPPORTING_IMAGE_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241275/4__SUPPORTING_IMAGE_4.jpg

SOURCE BACARDÍ Rum