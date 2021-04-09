BAC and CBMM prove efficiency of the use of niobium in supercar

The first proofs of concept carried out on the vehicle, which is high-performing, showed a weight reduction of 18%, exceeding the initial goal of a 15% decrease. "The use of metal alloys enriched with niobium in the car's chassis reduced the amount of material, allowing for a lighter car, with the possibility of reaching greater speed in less time, in addition to offering better braking efficiency and more safety. We are very satisfied with the results obtained.", explains Pablo Salazar, Head of Mobility at CBMM.

The new BAC is a unique vehicle, designed to offer the best driving experience on the road and on the track. In addition to having cutting-edge design, it uses the most innovative technology solutions on the market in its concept. "Niobium has the potential to be a revolutionary element in the automotive industry and our proof of concept demonstrates exactly that. The weight reduction was remarkable, as were the additional strength and safety benefits. We are very excited and looking forward to the next development stages", Neill Briggs, Co-Founder and Director of Product Development at BAC.

The next stage of the project consists of testing the prototypes of the final vehicle under real conditions. Subsequently, BAC intends to implement the new concept by adopting niobium technology and launch the new model commercially, which should happen in 2022.

Briggs Automotive Company, BAC, is known for being the perfect incubator for the latest technologies in the sector and has proven innovative concepts in its pioneering research and development projects. CBMM, on the other hand, consolidates itself as an important player in the mobility sector by offering products with advanced niobium technologies in partnership with several companies, in applications such as bodies, chassis, brake discs and batteries.

World leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 40 countries. Based in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, the company provides state-of-the-art products and technology for the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace and energy sectors. Founded in 1955, in Araxá, Minas Gerais, CBMM has a technology program that expands Niobium applications and contributes to the growth and diversification of this market. In 2019, the company invested in 2DM, a Singapore-based company dedicated to the production of Graphene.

